Israeli Defense Firms Face Scrutiny, Protests in Poland
(MENAFN) At the recent MSPO defense expo in Poland, Israeli defense manufacturers encountered significant backlash, as law enforcement authorities questioned company personnel regarding their involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has been described as genocidal.
As reported by a news outlet, multiple delegates from Israeli defense organizations were called in for police interviews after a Polish journalist submitted a formal complaint linking them to the war.
Employees from Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems were among those interrogated.
Out of ten individuals approached by authorities, two had reportedly already departed from Poland before they could be summoned.
The event, which took place from September 2 to 5 in the city of Kielce, was also marked by a protest targeting Elbit Systems. Demonstrators doused the company's display with foul-smelling red paint, symbolizing blood.
The protesters alleged that Israeli companies were “cooperating in the murder of defenseless Palestinians” and equated their participation in the expo to “collaborating with Nazi Germany.”
Local police verified that an official inquiry into the protest incident had been initiated.
The MSPO event is promoted by its organizers as one of the most prominent defense exhibitions in Europe, attracting firms, military representatives, and official delegations from a wide range of nations.
The Israeli presence included companies such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bird Aerosystems, D-Fend Solutions, and Smart Shooter.
As reported by a news outlet, multiple delegates from Israeli defense organizations were called in for police interviews after a Polish journalist submitted a formal complaint linking them to the war.
Employees from Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems were among those interrogated.
Out of ten individuals approached by authorities, two had reportedly already departed from Poland before they could be summoned.
The event, which took place from September 2 to 5 in the city of Kielce, was also marked by a protest targeting Elbit Systems. Demonstrators doused the company's display with foul-smelling red paint, symbolizing blood.
The protesters alleged that Israeli companies were “cooperating in the murder of defenseless Palestinians” and equated their participation in the expo to “collaborating with Nazi Germany.”
Local police verified that an official inquiry into the protest incident had been initiated.
The MSPO event is promoted by its organizers as one of the most prominent defense exhibitions in Europe, attracting firms, military representatives, and official delegations from a wide range of nations.
The Israeli presence included companies such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bird Aerosystems, D-Fend Solutions, and Smart Shooter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment