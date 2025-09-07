Missing Canadian Soldier in Latvia Confirmed Dead
(MENAFN) A Canadian soldier who went missing in Latvia earlier this month has been confirmed dead, the Canadian military announced on Sunday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician with the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia, was last seen on Tuesday in Adazi, a municipality near Riga, home to the NATO base where the brigade is stationed.
His body was discovered on Friday, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.
Latvian authorities, with assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces, have launched an investigation into the incident.
The Canadian Armed Forces assured that the event does not pose a threat to the NATO personnel stationed in Latvia, a force led by Canada.
