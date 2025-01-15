IIT Kanpur to Host Abhivyakti'25, its Annual Startup and Innovation Festival, from 17th January 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 15, 2025: The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur is proud to announce Abhivyakti'25, its annual flagship startup festival, set to take place from January 17 to 19, 2025. With the theme ‘Unleashing Emerging Innovations,’ this three-day event will serve as a vibrant platform for startups, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, students, and policymakers to explore the frontiers of technology and entrepreneurship.



This year, Abhivyakti'25 is jointly organized by SIIC and the Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Kanpur, a student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering an entrepreneurial spirit on campus. The three-day event will feature an engaging startup exhibition, interactive panel discussions on India’s future as a global tech powerhouse, and an exploration of the ethical challenges posed by AI and machine learning in areas such as security, privacy, and governance. Additionally, Abhivyakti'25 will include pitch battles, where entrepreneurs can present their ventures to investors for funding and mentorship, as well as competitions like the Best Startup Booth Contest, fireside chats, and talks on visionary leadership.



Key milestones of Abhivyakti'25 include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Tally, symbolizing a significant step toward entrepreneurship and skill development, and the unveiling of new startup cohorts across various domains, further driving innovation in India’s startup ecosystem.

Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, commented, “Abhivyakti'25 marks a significant milestone in our mission to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship. With the support of our esteemed partners, we are building an ecosystem where startups can thrive, collaborate, and scale new heights. This event will serve as a platform for emerging ideas, and we are excited to witness its transformative impact on technology and entrepreneurship in Kanpur and beyond.”

To foster the local entrepreneurship ecosystem, SIIC, IIT Kanpur is also receiving support from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU), which is contributing to developing the startup ecosystem in Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh.

With a strong focus on collaboration and transformative ideas, Abhivyakti'25 aspires to inspire the next wave of innovators and entrepreneurs. As Kanpur emerges as a hub for groundbreaking ventures, this festival underscores IIT Kanpur’s pivotal role in driving the entrepreneurial spirit of the region.





