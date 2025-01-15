(MENAFN- Avian We) The above stage (“Obesity with consequences”) reflects that obesity is hindering functions of organs of the body and making individual more symptomatic requiring more intensive management.



Tailored Weight Reduction Strategies, based on above classification, could be used in an effective and personalized manner by use of new guidelines.



Study Methodology



The study was conducted using the Delphi process, a structured communication technique, and involved experts in obesity and metabolic disorders:



• A steering committee of five members oversaw the consensus-building process.

• Five rounds of surveys were completed between October 2022 and June 2023.

• Participants included a diverse group of physicians, surgeons, physiotherapists, and nutritionists.

• The surveys utilized a 5-point Likert scale, with a 67% agreement threshold for consensus on key parameters such as obesity classification, diagnostic methods, and intervention guidelines.



Expert Comments



Dr. Anoop Misra, Padma Shri awardee and Executive Chairman & Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC Hospital, emphasized the importance of the findings:

"Obesity rates in India are rising at an alarming pace, extending beyond urban areas. These guidelines are groundbreaking and easy to implement, providing stage-specific strategies for managing obesity-related conditions across India. These also allow application of weight loss therapies to be applied early and optimally"



Dr. Naval Vikram, Professor of Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, added:



"A distinct definition of obesity for Indians is crucial for the early detection of related diseases and the development of targeted management strategies. This study fills critical gaps in our understanding and offers a clear, rational approach to tackling obesity in the Indian population."



Conclusion



The newly revised definition (being unveiled 15 years after the last definition) and classification system aim to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and rational management of obesity in India. By incorporating the specific characteristics of the Indian population, these guidelines offer a robust framework to combat the rising obesity, and linked epidemics diabetes and a number of related diseases.



About Fortis C-DOC Hospital Diabetes, Endocrinology & Allied Multi Specialties:



Fortis C-DOC Hospital is a 23-bed facility spread over an area of 20,000 square feet at Delhi’s Chirag Enclave. The hospital has been in operation since January 2012 and has emerged as one its kind hospital in North India providing comprehensive treatment, care and management for diabetes, metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. The hospital is equipped with luxurious rooms, 2 operating suites, advanced centre for diabetic foot and wound care, scientific weight loss and weight management, bariatric and minimal access surgery, insulin pump, total knee /hip replacement surgery, diabetic eye lab and dialysis lab, round the clock diagnostic lab, radiology and pharmacy services. A dedicated team of top medical experts follow globally accepted protocols supported by state-of-the-art technology, with internationally acclaimed Padma awardee and Dr. B. C. Roy awardee--Prof. Anoop Misra, a diabetes expert and researcher.



About Fortis Healthcare Limited



Fortis Healthcare Limited – an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company – is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country with 28 healthcare facilities, 4,500+ operational beds (including O&M facilities) and over 400 diagnostics centers (including JVs). Fortis is present in India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal & Sri Lanka. The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with global major and parent company - IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs ~23,000 people (including Agilus Diagnostics Limited) who share its vision of becoming the world’s most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.



About National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (India)



The National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (NDOC), under the leadership of Dr. Anoop Misra at Fortis Hospital New Delhi, has established itself as a pioneering organization in metabolic disease prevention and management. The foundation's work has particularly focused on underprivileged communities, women, and children, conducting groundbreaking research that highlighted high diabetes prevalence and cardiovascular risk in urban slum dwellers. NDOC has implemented several large-scale health education initiatives, including the MARG program and Project DISHAA, which collectively reached over 900,000 people across 50 Indian cities. The foundation's innovative approach included India's first nutritional education program specifically targeting middle-aged and elderly women, supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Additionally, through its "Diabetes Rath" mobile clinic initiative, NDOC provided doorstep diabetes care to 250,000 people in Delhi's slums. These comprehensive interventions and their outcomes have been documented in prestigious international journals, demonstrating NDOC's significant impact on public health in India.





