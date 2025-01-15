عربي


Kuwait Information Ministry Categorizes Movies On Show


1/15/2025 8:04:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information has set up a system for screening movies, informing cinema goes about compatibility of the movie on show with age categories.
Lafi Al-Subaiee, the assistant undersecretary for the press and publications, said in a press release on Wednesday that the system sets the categories as following: G indicating that the movie is suitable for all ages, PG advising parental presence, PG 12 spectators under 12 must be accompanied by adults, P5 15 stipulates that a grown-up companion must be present with a 15-year-old spectator, R 15 for those aged above 15 and R 18 for those above 18.
The data in this respect would be printed on the cinematic tickets and the decision in this respect is effective instantly with its publication by the official Gazette. (end)
MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109093204


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

