DIA Backs Perceptive To Launch A New Era Of Robotic Dentistry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Alliance (DIA) , a venture capital firm at the forefront of advancing the dental industry, is excited to announce its latest in Perceptive , a company revolutionizing dental care using cutting-edge imaging, AI, and robotics to help dentists serve more patients more effectively and efficiently.

Led by and visionary CEO Dr. Chris Ciriello, Perceptive is redefining the future of dentistry with tools that are smarter, faster, and more precise. At the core of this innovation is Perceptive's intraoral scanner, powered by Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). This advanced imaging technology allows dentists to see beneath the gums and inside the tooth - details that traditional scanners cannot capture - to enable unprecedented precision in diagnosis, case acceptance, and treatment. The technology is presently powering faster, more efficient, and very accurate crown preparation. Full commercial readiness and availability are on the horizon. Other procedures are also on the product roadmap.

"Perceptive's technology isn't just a game-changer. It's a glimpse into the future of dentistry. The potential to save time while improving care is monumental for both dentists and their patients. Through this investment, we're thrilled to partner with Dr. Chris and his team and add Perceptive to

DIA's growing portfolio," says Doug Brown, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of DIA.

"We're incredibly grateful to have DIA in our corner as we continue to grow. This partnership is about more than just funding; it's about a shared belief in the power of the technology we're building to make a difference," shares Dr. Chris Ciriello, Founder and CEO of Perceptive.

Perceptive's technology is currently undergoing human clinical trials, with the next steps focused on commercializing its intraoral scanner and further advancing their robotic technologies as part of its new funding round. Backed by DIA's strategic investment, the company is well-positioned to bring its innovations to market and set a new standard in dental care.

To learn more, visit dialliance and perceptive .

