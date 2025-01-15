B3 Stock Exchange Sees 20.6% Jump In December Trading Volume

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) B3, Brazil's leading stock exchange, reported a significant uptick in trading activity for December 2024. The company disclosed on Tuesday that the average daily volume in the cash equity reached R$28.994 billion ($ 4.8 billion).



This figure represents a 20.6% increase compared to the same period in the previous year and a 14.3% rise from November 2024. The surge in trading volume occurred despite a 4.28% decline in the Ibovespa, Brazil 's benchmark stock index, during December.



Foreign investors demonstrated confidence in the Brazilian market, contributing a net inflow of R$1.7 billion into B3. This influx of foreign capital helped offset the index's downturn.



B3's investor base continued to expand, with the number of individual investors reaching 5,260,267. This growth represents a 6.2% increase from December 2023 and a 0.3% rise from November 2024.



The trend reflects ongoing retail investor participation in the Brazilian stock market. The derivatives market also experienced substantial growth. Total trading volume hit 7,280,000 contracts, marking a 36.1% year-over-year increase and a 27.9% month-over-month rise.







Revenue per contract in the Dollar Interest Rate market surged by 53.2%, reaching R$2.984. B3's fixed income market showed positive momentum. New fixed income issuances in the OTC market totaled R$1.96 billion in December 2024, a 9.9% increase from December 2023.

B3's Market Performance

The fixed income stock grew by 24.2% year-over-year, reaching R$7.596 billion ($ 1.3 billion). The Treasury Direct program, which allows individual investors to purchase government bonds, saw significant growth.



The number of Treasury Direct investors increased by 21.6%, reaching 3,013,920. The Treasury Direct stock grew by 12.5%, totaling R$143 billion ($ 23.8 billion). Investment funds under B3's purview also experienced growth.



The stock of investment funds increased by 11.1%, totaling R$4.474 trillion ($ 745.7 billion). This growth indicates increased investor confidence in professionally managed portfolios.



However, not all segments of B3's market experienced growth. The average daily financial volume in the forward and futures stock markets decreased by 11.4% compared to December 2023.



The options market also saw an 18.1% reduction in the same period. B3's performance reflects the increasing sophistication of Brazilian financial markets and growing interest from both domestic and international investors.



The company's diversified business model, which includes various asset classes and services, has contributed to its robust financial performance. As Brazil navigates economic challenges, including high inflation and political uncertainties, its financial markets show resilience.



The growth of B3 highlights this strength. The exchange continues to invest in technology and new product offerings to maintain its competitive edge and drive further growth in Brazilian financial markets.

