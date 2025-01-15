India trains eagles to intercept rogue drones for VVIP security

(MENAFN)

The majestic eagle leaves its victim no chance with its fearsome claws, massive wingspan, sharp eyes, and crafty hunting techniques while floating high in the sky. In India, one of the swiftest birds on the planet is currently doing something it has never done before: intercepting rogue drones.



Five eagles have been trained by in the southern Indian state of Telangana to recognize and take down drones that can endanger the visits of Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) or sizable public gatherings.



Named after a Hindu legendary Sunbird, the "Garuda" squad took over three years of arduous work to come to fruition. The Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) of the Telangana police, a specialized unit in charge of VVIP security, now includes it.



This is the only bird squad in India and the second in the world, after the Netherlands.



Tafseer Iqubal of the Indian police service leads Telangana’s ISW and is nearly related with the project. He sad to RT that the idea to train eagles against rogue drones was debated in 2021 following many rounds of talks about similar tries by the Netherlands’ Military.



