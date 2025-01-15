Qatar To Host First Gulf Cybersecurity Forum Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the Gulf Cybersecurity Forum today (Wednesday), under the slogan“Building Capacities and Competencies in Educational Cybersecurity.”

The event aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the field of cybersecurity and raise awareness about cybersecurity issues.

The forum seeks to increase awareness among university and higher education institution affiliates and equip technical staff in these institutions with practical skills related to cybersecurity.

The forum will host numerous experts and specialists from GCC countries, as well as global companies and organisations, to share their expertise and experiences in support of the forums objectives.

The event, which will conclude tomorrow, will highlight several aspects, including legislation, promoting a secure cyber culture in the field of educational cybersecurity, and focusing on building competencies, developing defensive capabilities, and enhancing laws, policies, and regulations related to this field.

