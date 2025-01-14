Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Boom As Over 100 Companies Leading The Charge In Research And Development Delveinsight

Advancements in targeted therapies have transformed the landscape for NSCLC, enabling precision approaches that improve outcomes. These therapies focus on specific genetic mutations or molecular drivers, such as EGFR, ALK, ROS1, BRAF, and MET, which are commonly implicated in NSCLC. Drugs targeting these mutations, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), offer significant benefits, including higher response rates, improved progression-free survival, and fewer off-target effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. Additionally, continuous innovation has led to the development of next-generation inhibitors that overcome resistance to earlier therapies, further enhancing their efficacy.



Key NSCLC companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, AbbVie, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Exelixis, Genmab, OncoResponse, Inc., Next Point Therapeutics, Inc., Light Chain Bioscience - Novimmune SA, Immunitas Therapeutics, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Mythic Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others are evaluating new NSCLC drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising NSCLC pipeline therapies such as V940, Telisotuzumab Vedotin, QL1706, YK-029A, XL092, PRO1184, OR2805, NPX267, NI-1801, IMT-009, HS-20117, MYTX-011, HLX301, and others are under different phases of NSCLC clinical trials.

In December 2024, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870/SKB264/) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In September 2024, AbbVie announced that it had submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval of elotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) in adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with c-Met protein overexpression.

In August 2024, the FDA granted Fast track designation to Deltacel (KB-GDT-01) with low-dose radiation therapy to potentially treat patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed on 2 or more prior lines of standard-of-care therapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, platinum-based chemotherapy, and targeted therapy.

In July 2024, Nuvalent announced the first patient dosed in HEROEX-1 Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial of NVL-330, its novel HER2-selective Inhibitor.

In April 2024, ABVC BioPharma announced that the Company and its affiliate Rgene Corporation entered into a comprehensive licensing agreement with OncoX for the drug ABV-1501. Under the terms of the agreement, ABVC grants OncoX exclusive rights for one of ABVC's four products in its Oncology pipeline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BLEX 404.

In April 2024, Hansoh Pharma announced that the Class 1 new drug " HS-10504 tablet " independently developed by its subsidiary Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. had obtained the clinical trial notification letter issued by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China. It is intended for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer, with specific indications to be determined after clinical trials. In February 2024, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to NVL-520 as a treatment for patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received prior treatment with at least 2 ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, originating in the tissues of the lungs. Unlike small cell lung cancer, which grows rapidly, NSCLC typically develops more slowly but often spreads to other parts of the body by the time it is diagnosed, emphasizing the need for early detection and treatment. Small-cell lung cancer derives its name from the small, round appearance of its cells under a microscope, while the cells in NSCLC are larger. Despite its slower growth, NSCLC is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage, further underscoring the importance of early intervention.

In the United States, approximately 230,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer annually, and it accounts for an estimated 135,000 deaths each year. Lung cancer causes more deaths than prostate, breast, brain, and colorectal cancers combined. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and the second most common in women. However, these figures are declining, largely due to anti-smoking initiatives and reduced tobacco use.

The classification of lung tumors is based on the 2015 World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, which utilize immunohistochemistry and light microscopy to guide treatment decisions and predict outcomes. NSCLC encompasses several subtypes, including adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Adenocarcinoma, the most common subtype, accounts for nearly half of all lung cancer cases. Squamous cell carcinoma, once the most prevalent, typically originates in the tracheobronchial tree but is now more frequently found in peripheral lung areas. Large cell carcinoma is a diagnosis of exclusion, characterized by poor differentiation and lack of specific classification through immunohistochemistry or electron microscopy.

The causes of NSCLC can be divided into avoidable and unavoidable risk factors. Tobacco use remains the most significant preventable risk factor, while other causes include alcohol consumption, exposure to secondhand smoke, asbestos, radon, arsenic, chromium, nickel, ionizing radiation, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Diagnosis involves a comprehensive blood count (CBC), a complete metabolic panel (CMP), and imaging studies. Hypercalcemia or elevated alkaline phosphatase may indicate metastasis to bones. Initial imaging with a chest X-ray can help identify nonspecific signs, followed by computed tomography (CT) for detailed characterization. A tissue biopsy is essential for confirming the diagnosis through histopathologic and immunohistochemistry evaluation.

Treatment options for NSCLC include standard therapies like surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, as well as newer approaches like laser therapy, photodynamic therapy (PDT), and cryosurgery. The choice of treatment depends on the cancer's stage, the patient's functional status, comorbidities, and the molecular characteristics of the tumor. Surgery is often required for localized cases, while advanced stages may call for a combination of therapies. Participation in clinical trials can also offer access to emerging treatments.

Managing NSCLC requires a collaborative, interprofessional approach, beginning with prevention. Primary care providers play a critical role in smoking cessation counseling and early detection through lung cancer screening, which can improve prognosis by identifying the disease before it progresses to advanced stages.

