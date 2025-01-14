Copa Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results Release Schedule
Date
1/14/2025 4:46:01 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:
| earnings Release – Fourth Quarter 2024
| Date:
| February 12, 2025
| Time:
| After US market close
| This release will be available on our website:
|
|
|
| Earnings conference Call and Webcast
|
| Date:
| February 13, 2025
| Time:
| 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
| Join by phone:
|
| Webcast (listen-only):
|
|
|
We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download, and install any necessary software.
If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit copaair.com .
CPA-G
CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panama
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774
MENAFN14012025004107003653ID1109090625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.