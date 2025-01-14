James Navé Announces 'Write What You Don't Know': A 10-Week Imaginative Storm Writing Course On Zoom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- James Navé , poet, educator, and co-founder of The Imaginative Storm Writing Project with Allegra Huston , is delighted to announce Write What You Don't Know, an inspiring and transformative 10-week Imaginative Storm generative writing course on Zoom for writers of all levels.

The highly anticipated immersive "Write What You Don't Know": 10-Week Imaginative Storm Writing Course on Zoom begins on February 4, 2025, and runs 11 Tuesdays from 6–8:30 pm ET, ending the 10th week on April 15, 2025. Additionally, for prospective participants, James Navé is hosting free introductory sessions on January 14, 21, and 28. More on both offerings can be found here:

Write What You Don't Know Zoom course offers writers everywhere the chance to explore bold, imaginative, and fearless approaches to storytelling. Participants will delve into techniques to cultivate their unique voices, fill their writing with emotional depth, and transform their inner critics into their inner champions.

Here's what writers who take this course discover:

1. A Fresh Perspective: The world is full of stories. In this course, participants learn where to look for them hiding in plain sight.

2. Writing Unleashed: They unlock ideas that might otherwise stay hidden through fast-paced prompts and exercises.

3. Their Voices Amplified: They dive into the raw, emotional details that make their writing vivid and alive.

4. Momentum That Lasts: They leave energized and ready to keep writing long after the Write What You Don't Know course ends.

Limited to just 10 participants, this course delivers:

~ Eleven dynamic live sessions (2.5 hours each) packed with expert insights and creativity-boosting exercises.

~ Lifetime access to private YouTube recordings of every session so you can revisit key moments anytime.

~ A celebratory finale to reflect on progress, build connections, and map out your next writing goals.

~ The chance to share writings aloud in an intimate group, building community, boosting confidence, and gaining valuable feedback.

What Writers Are Saying:

The "Write What You Don't Know" method has garnered acclaim for its transformative impact:

"With each continued immersion in this process, I am brought ever closer to something Carl Jung said many years ago: 'Until we make the unconscious conscious, we will live our life, and we will call it fate.' The Imaginative Storm process is ever getting me closer and closer to a more conscious understanding of my life." - Dan Stenabaugh, writer.

"This course opened a gate to a kind of expression that I can't shut again-and I wouldn't want to." - S.K., New York City.

"I've developed momentum and confidence in my writing I didn't think was possible." - Katerina T., Los Angeles.

Where imagination leads, inspiration follows!

Sign up now for Write What You Don't Know: A 10-Week Imaginative Storm Writing Course on Zoom, facilitated by James Navé Tuesdays, February 4 to April 15, 2025, 6–8:30 pm ET.

James Navé Bio

James Navé is a poet, spoken-word artist, workshop leader, and co-founder of The Imaginative Storm Writing Project. He has guided thousands of writers to explore the unknown, unlock their creativity, and tell stories that matter. Known for his engaging workshops and deep commitment to lifelong learning, Navé challenges writers to embrace risk, explore new ideas, and craft stories with bold authenticity that come alive on the page.

