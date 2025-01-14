Sonmarg Tunnel Opening: Ruhullah's Absence Sparks Speculation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The conspicuous absence of National conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, at the high-profile inauguration of the Sonmarg Tunnel on January 14 has sparked widespread speculation.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's trusted lieutenant and advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, faced questions from reporters during a cultural event in Srinagar regarding Mehdi's absence. Wani attempted to downplay the situation, stating,“Please do not read too much between the lines. He had prior engagements in South India. He is in Kochi, and that is why he couldn't attend the ceremony.”
However, party insiders suggest Mehdi's absence was more symbolic than circumstantial.“Was the engagement in Kochi more important than an event attended by the Prime Minister himself? Particularly when speculation is rife about growing differences between Mehdi and the party after his recent critical remarks in an online interview,” an NC functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
In the interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, Mehdi claimed that Kashmiris are worried about Omar Abdullah distancing himself from the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the NC's mandate. He warned that Abdullah risks being perceived as“Delhi's representative” in the Valley.
Tensions have been brewing since December 23, 2024, when Mehdi led a protest outside Omar Abdullah's residence, opposing a controversial reservation policy that undermines job opportunities for open merit students. The protest drew opposition groups and student representatives.
Although Omar later met with the students and assured them of support, his response on X seemed to contain a subtle dig at Mehdi.“Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard & dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances,” he posted, adding,“This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers-on.”
A day later, NC MLA from Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar, criticized the protest as a platform for political adversaries, alleging that Mehdi's involvement gave rivals an opportunity to exploit the situation.
As tensions simmer within NC, the question remains whether the rift will escalate into open conflict or whether peace will prevail within the party. For now, the NC faces a daunting battle on multiple fronts, with its leadership grappling with internal dissent and external challenges. (KNO)
