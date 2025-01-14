Amir's Visit To UK Mirrors Deep-Rooted Ties - Amb. Al-Munayekh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Scotland, the UK, in response to the personal invitation of King Charles III underscores the deep-seated relations between the two countries, said Kuwait's Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Munayekh on Tuesday.

The visit comes after marking the 125th anniversary of UK-Kuwait partnership that witnessed several events in both countries that showed the importance of these ties, Al-Munayekh told KUNA and Kuwait TV.

His Highness the Amir's visit to the residency of King Charles III in Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, reflects a "special and robust bond," which would have positive impacts and strong motives to bolster bilateral ties even further, the ambassador pointed out.

Bilateral relations date back to before signing the Anglo-Kuwaiti Agreement of 1899.

Of the pillars that contribute to promoting the UK-Kuwait ties are shared visits between the two sides, and over 10,000 Kuwaitis studying in the UK; the largest number compared to other countries, the ambassador pointed out, concluding. (end)

