Scouting Event In Kuwait Proceeds With Products Exhibition
1/14/2025 3:05:29 PM
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The third international scouting gathering for empowering the youth (command and influence) is continuing with participation of 350 scout members representing 29 States.
Under sponsorship of the Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, an exhibition was organized today diplaying products, with attendance of scout commanders from the participating countries.
The pariticpants presented products made by their countries, including clothes, food and perfumes.
The scouting event which kicked off on Sunday would conclude on January 17th. (end)
