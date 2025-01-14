Scouting Event In Kuwait Proceeds With Products Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Mounira Al-Rabiea

KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The third international scouting gathering for empowering the youth (command and influence) is continuing with participation of 350 scout members representing 29 States.

Under sponsorship of the of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, an was organized today diplaying products, with attendance of scout commanders from the participating countries.

The pariticpants presented products made by their countries, including clothes, food and perfumes.

The scouting event which kicked off on Sunday would conclude on January 17th. (end)

mar









MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109090289