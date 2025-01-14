AWS Launches Infrastructure Region In Mexico

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Web Services (AWS), an Amazon, company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the launch of the AWS Mexico (Central) Region. Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centers located in Mexico. As part of its long-term commitment, AWS is planning to invest more than $5 billion in Mexico over 15 years. AWS has also launched a $300,000 AWS InCommunities Fund in Queretaro to help local groups, schools, and organizations initiate new community projects. For more information about AWS Global Infrastructure, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/about-aws/global-infrastructur .

AWS estimates the construction and ongoing operation of the new AWS Region will add approximately $10 billion to Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) and support an average of more than 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs at external businesses annually. These jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and others within the country's broader economy, will be part of the AWS supply chain in Mexico.

“This launch marks a significant step as we continue to expand our infrastructure and deliver global innovation in machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies for our customers,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.“With access to secure and reliable infrastructure, along with a broad set of AWS technologies, this new AWS Region will help businesses across Mexico sit at the center of AI and ML innovation. We're proud to deepen our investment in Mexico to help support business transformation, foster technology talent, build cloud skills, and create opportunities for economic growth.”

“Today's launch represents a significant milestone in Mexico's digital transformation journey. The AWS investment of more than $5 billion will both strengthen Mexico's technology infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, digital inclusion, and job creation,” said Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican secretary of Economy.“With the AWS Mexico (Central) Region, Mexican businesses, entrepreneurs, governments, startups, and civil society will have access to cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to scale their operations, enhance their competitiveness, and drive the development of innovative solutions. We welcome this investment from AWS and look forward to ongoing collaboration that helps foster a vibrant and sustainable digital ecosystem in Mexico.”

With the AWS Mexico (Central) Region, AWS has 114 Availability Zones across 36 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. The AWS Mexico (Central) Region consists of three Availability Zones located far enough from each other to support customers' business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

The AWS Mexico (Central) Region will enable customers with data residency preferences to store their content securely in Mexico, enable customers to achieve even lower latency, and serve demand for cloud services across Latin America. AWS offers the broadest and deepest portfolio of services, including analytics, compute, database, IoT, generative AI, machine learning, mobile services, storage, and other cloud technologies. Customers from startups and enterprises to public sector organizations and nonprofits will be able to use advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud provider to drive innovation, reduce costs, and accelerate transformation.

“The launch of the AWS Mexico (Central) Region will strengthen our country's digital infrastructure and open new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable socioeconomic growth, in line with our vision of a more connected, competitive Mexico,” said Altagracia Gomez Sierra, coordinator of the President's Business Council.“The new Region will meet the highest energy efficiency standards, support high-quality jobs, and bring a number of community and workforce programs to help develop local tech talent, in alignment with President Claudia Sheinbaum's objectives of digital inclusion and technological progress.”

“AWS's unprecedented investment in data center infrastructure places Queretaro and Mexico at the digital forefront of Latin America, setting a new benchmark for technological innovation,” said Mauricio Kuri, governor of the state of Queretaro.“Our commitment is to ensure that investments of this magnitude generate a positive impact on the state economy, directly benefiting all Queretaro residents. With determination and strategic vision, Queretaro is advancing towards a prosperous and technologically advanced future.”

Customers and AWS Partners welcome the AWS Region in Mexico

Organizations in Mexico are among the millions of active customers using AWS in more than 190 countries around the world. Enterprises in Mexico that choose AWS to innovate, drive cost efficiencies, and accelerate time to market include BBVA, Becle, Digital@FEMSA, Grupo Lala, Grupo Salinas, and Hospital Angeles. Mexican public sector customers use AWS to help drive cost savings and better serve local citizens, including Laureate Education, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), and the governments of the states of Guanajuato, Jalisco and Michoacan. Mexican startups and small businesses, including Jüsto, Konfio, SkyAlert, and Stori, are building their businesses on AWS to rapidly scale nationally and around the world.

BBVA is a global financial group with a broad range of financial services, supported by the largest distribution network in Mexico in more than 25 countries worldwide.“BBVA Mexico is excited to leverage AWS's local infrastructure to extend its technological capabilities and enhance the security and reliability of the financial services it offers to its clients,” said Rafael Rosales Gomez, head of Engineering, BBVA Mexico.“The new AWS Region in Mexico will serve as a catalyst for innovation and digital transformation in our sector.”

Becle is an 11th generation family business that produces, markets, and distributes its multi-category portfolio of more than 30 beverage brands to more than 85 countries.“As the world's largest tequila producer, we stand out in the beverage sector through our constant innovation and continuous improvement,” said Javier Almazán, global CIO at Grupo Becle.“We are excited to leverage AWS infrastructure in Mexico to accelerate our innovation and offer more secure and agile services to our customers, while complying with data residency regulatory requirements. The new Region will drive the adoption of cutting-edge processes and business practices to help us stay ahead in the market.”

Digital@FEMSA drives economic and social value through innovative solutions for financial inclusion, such as Spin by Oxxo and Spin Premia, connecting consumers and businesses through technology.“The launch of the AWS Region marks a milestone in the technological development of our country's financial sector,” said Gonzalo Galicia, CTO at Digital@FEMSA.“With the new Region, businesses like ours must seize the opportunity to drive further development of our industry. We are prepared to take full advantage of the benefits that AWS infrastructure will bring, through continuous innovation, adaptation, and the constant search for new ways to add value to our customers.”

Hospital Angeles is a leader in the private health sector in Mexico and Latin America, with 27 hospitals and a medical staff of more than 15,000 specialists supported by surgical robots and automated laboratories.“Today's launch marks an essential step forward in the digitization of Mexico's healthcare sector, helping to ensure a state-of-the-art technology health service for patients and professionals,” said Juan Pablo Reyes Gonzalez, clinical leader at the National Center for Radiology and Imaging, Hospital Angeles Health System.“The new AWS Region will not only support our operations, but also allow us to provide a more agile and reliable user experience by improving the speed and accuracy of critical data.”

Jüsto is a delivery-only online supermarket that is empowering small and medium producers by providing an online platform to sell their products directly to consumers.“As Mexico's first 100% digital supermarket, we are excited about the opportunity to innovate on AWS infrastructure right here in Mexico,” said Oleksandr Shcherbina, CTO at Jüsto.“The new Region will allow Jüsto and many other Mexican companies to improve data storage compliance and benefit from the convenience, ease, and security of building on AWS.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) includes tens of thousands of independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world. AWS Partners build innovative solutions and services on AWS, and the APN helps by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support to customers. AWS ISVs, technology partners, SIs, and consulting partners help customers migrate to AWS, deploy mission-critical applications, and provide a full range of monitoring, automation, and management services for customers' cloud environments. AWS Partners in Mexico include Escala 24x7, Nyx Technologies, and XalDigital. For the full list of AWS Partners, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/partner .

Accenture is an AWS Partner with 30+ AWS-awarded competencies and service delivery designations.“Accenture supports combining technology with human ingenuity to transform peoples' lives and businesses,” said Jorge Castilla, CEO of Accenture in Mexico.“We are excited to continue working with our clients to take full advantage of the potential of AWS to drive digital transformation, improve security, enhance operational efficiency, and develop cutting-edge solutions with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

Escala 24x7 is an AWS Managed Services Partner and an AWS Consulting Partner and Reseller for Latin America, the U.S., and Spain.“The new AWS Region in Mexico marks a milestone in the country's digital transformation. For Escala 24x7 and its customers, this means faster applications thanks to reduced latency, ease in modernizing systems and migrating to the cloud, simplified compliance with data protection laws by storing information locally, and a robust infrastructure that ensures business continuity,” said Yesenia Meneses, country manager at Escala 24x7.“At Escala 24x7, we are prepared to guide our customers on this exciting journey to the cloud, making the most of AWS infrastructure in Mexico to drive their growth.”

Investing in Mexico

The new AWS Mexico (Central) Region is the latest in AWS's ongoing investments in Mexico to provide customers with advanced and secure cloud technologies, along with skilling, training, and community engagement programs. In 2020, AWS launched AWS Outposts in Mexico to deliver AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Since then, AWS has also launched seven Amazon CloudFront edge locations in Mexico, accelerating the delivery of data, videos, applications, and APIs to users worldwide with low latency and high transfer speeds. In 2023, AWS deepened its investment in Mexico with the launch of AWS Local Zones in Queretaro. AWS Local Zones are a type of AWS infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage, database, and other select services closer to large population, industry, and IT centers, enabling customers to deliver applications that require single-digit millisecond latency to end users. AWS has also established two AWS Direct Connect locations in Queretaro, allowing customers to establish private connectivity between AWS and their data center, office, or colocation environment.

Since 2017, AWS has trained more than 500,000 individuals in Mexico in cloud skills and is on track to upskill an additional 200,000 individuals in cloud and generative AI foundations by the end of 2026. AWS continues to invest in upskilling students, local developers and technical professionals, nontechnical professionals, and the next generation of IT leaders in Mexico through offerings such as AWS re/Start , AWS Academy , AWS Educate , and AWS Skill Builder . These programs help learners of all backgrounds and experiences prepare for digital careers. From college courses to full-time training programs to interactive, game-based learning content, AWS Training and Certification and AWS Latin America Massive Training teams provide individuals with training that best suits their individual needs. AWS has partnered with multiple organizations in Mexico to strengthen the impact of its training initiatives and empower local talent to succeed in the evolving digital economy.

In 2023, AWS launched the upskilling program“Propelling Mexican Talent to the Cloud” – in partnership with the Mexican secretary of Economy – to provide cloud skills training to 130,000 individuals, a goal that was surpassed in 2024, with more than 138,000 people trained. This initiative has helped democratize access to technical knowledge and strengthened the competitiveness of students, teachers, female founders, and entrepreneurs in the digital economy.

Ongoing upskilling programs include partnerships with universities such as Tecnológico de Monterrey, to impact more than 65,000 people from the university's ecosystem, and Universidad Panamericana, to train 30,000 members of its community. AWS and the Confederation of Customs Brokers Associations of Mexico (CAAAREM) are also running a training program that will impact 98% of customs agencies in the country by mid-2025, an initiative that aims to strengthen the Mexican customs sector in response to the commercial dynamism generated by nearshoring.

Commitment to sustainability

Amazon is committed to becoming a more sustainable business and reaching net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement, as part of The Climate Pledge. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and became its first signatory in 2019.

AWS is constantly working on ways to increase the energy efficiency of its data centers-optimizing data center design, investing in purpose-built chips, and innovating with new cooling technologies. A report by Accenture , commissioned by AWS, estimates AWS's infrastructure is up to 4.1 times more efficient than on-premises, and when workloads are optimized on AWS, the associated carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 99%. The AWS Mexico (Central) Region will be air-cooled and will not require the ongoing use of cooling water in operations. With this new Region, customers will also benefit from AWS's sustainability efforts across its infrastructure. For more information about AWS sustainability efforts, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/about-aws/sustainabilit .

