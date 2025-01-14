Improved Engagement Bundle Platform Simplifies Wellness Programming For Senior Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Engagement Bundle , a recognized leader in resident engagement solutions, has announced significant updates to its platform, offering senior living communities more flexibility and personalization in delivering wellness programs.The improved introduces a unique a la carte program selection that allows communities to tailor their wellness offerings to meet specific needs while optimizing costs.This latest enhancement consolidates nine trusted wellness content providers into a single, seamlessly integrated app, giving staff and residents streamlined access to a diverse range of programs.Platform Highlights Include:- A La Carte Program Selection: Communities can choose programs that align with their unique requirements and cover all six dimensions of wellness.- Single Sign-On Access: Simplifies the user experience with one app for all programs.- Cost Savings: Communities save 50% on All programs.- Expanding Content Library: A dedicated team continuously evaluates and adds new content providers to meet evolving needs.The platform's growing content library features leading providers in wellness and engagement:- Spiro100: Fitness and fall prevention programs promote active lifestyles.- Coro Health: Therapeutic music and multi-faith programming for emotional and spiritual well-being.- Discover Live: Interactive virtual travel experiences enable exploration from anywhere.- Curiosity U: Lectures and documentaries connect lifelong learners with world-class educators.- MemoryCo's EngagedSenior: Games and customized connections enhance mental engagement.- Memory Lane TV: Multi-sensory programming supports dementia care plans.- MemoryBio: Conversation-driven content fosters meaningful connections.- Stage Access: Streams on-demand access to the world's greatest performances.- GroovyTek: Personalized technology guidance empowers seniors to stay connected.Mark Scher, CEO of Engagement Bundle, emphasized the impact of these enhancements:“Over the past year, we've refined our platform to ensure it truly supports communities and their residents. With over 300 communities already benefitting, the updated Engagement Bundle is poised to transform senior living engagement even further.”Engagement Bundle's mission is to provide affordable, high-quality engagement solutions tailored to senior living communities. The platform's transparent pricing structure ensures accessibility, with increased savings for communities that select multiple programs.For more information about Engagement Bundle and its enhanced platform, visit engagementbundle .About Engagement Bundle:Engagement Bundle unites trusted content providers on one easy-to-use, platform, simplifying wellness programming and enhancing life enrichment for senior living communities. Its ala carte solution provides complete customization and is designed to support all dimensions of wellness, foster connections, and reduce costs while delivering meaningful resident experiences.

