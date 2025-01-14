DMC Biotechnologies Announces Jim Flatt As New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Jim FlattMORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DMC Biotechnologies , a leader in synthetic biology and precision fermentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James (Jim) Flatt as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Dr. Flatt brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in biotechnology and biomanufacturing. He has a proven track record of delivering commercial success through innovation, building partnerships, and scaling operations. His previous roles include co-founder and CEO of Brightseed, where he led the development of the Forager AI platform for discovery, development and commercialization of novel bioactive health ingredients, and senior leadership positions at Hampton Creek, Synthetic Genomics, and Martek Biosciences.Dr. Flatt's breadth of expertise will guide DMC through its next phase of growth, scaling operations and commercializing various nutraceutical ingredients and sustainable chemicals.“Jim is an exceptional leader with a significant track record of developing and commercializing innovative biotechnology-based products,” said Matt Lipscomb, Founder and Board Member of DMC Biotechnologies.“I am confident in his ability to take DMC to new heights, and I look forward to supporting him in his new role.”DMC is a leading U.S. biomanufacturer with a proprietary platform, Dynamic Metabolic ControlTM , which enables a more scalable and efficient fermentation process. The company is leveraging this novel technology to develop a portfolio of sustainable and supply-chain secure chemicals and ingredients.“Jim's deep expertise in leading teams and strong track record in commercializing numerous biotechnology-based products across multiple industries will be instrumental for DMC's next commercial phase.” said Rob van der Meij, Chairman of the Board of DMC Biotechnologies and Managing Partner of Capricorn Partners.“Under his leadership, we will expand our operational capabilities and drive the launch of several new products leveraging DMC's proprietary technology.”Dr. Flatt holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and degrees from MIT and UC Berkeley. As a recognized innovator, he holds more than a dozen patents and has been honored with numerous industry awards for innovation and leadership.“I am honored to join DMC Biotechnologies as CEO,” said Dr. Flatt.“The company is uniquely positioned at the forefront of sustainable biomanufacturing, and I look forward to working with the talented team to scale our operations and commercialize impactful solutions that address critical challenges in global supply chains, health, and the environment. DMC's Dynamic Metabolic ControlTM technology platform enables the development of economically advantaged bioprocesses with high yield of the desired product, addressing the persistent cost barrier that's limited the deployment of more biomanufacturing processes.”To learn more about DMC Biotechnologies and its pioneering approach to sustainable ingredient production, visit .About DMCDMC is a U.S. biomanufacturer seeking to transform how the world makes chemicals. The company leverages precision fermentation and synthetic biology to decarbonize chemicals, deliver more sustainable and natural food ingredients and supplements, and improve the security of global supply chains. It's platform technology, Dynamic Metabolic ControlTM, simplifies biology, and enables predictable, robust, and more efficient fermentation.

