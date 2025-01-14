Iotex Leverages Fireblocks To Bring Institutional-Grade Security And Accessibility To Depin Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IoTeX, the leading blockchain powering decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), has announced the integration of its Layer 1 blockchain with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for managing digital asset operations and building innovative businesses on blockchain technology. By working with Fireblocks, IoTeX takes a significant step forward in making native IOTX and IoTeX-based assets accessible to institutional investors and enterprises worldwide.

With this integration, institutional users can securely store, manage, and transfer native

IOTX and IoTeX-based tokens using Fireblocks' cutting-edge infrastructure, which leverages MPC technology, Intel SGX, its signature Policy Engine, and a deposit address authentication network to deliver the most impenetrable system on the market. This opens up new opportunities for enterprises utilizing IoTeX for DePIN data tokenization or decentralized applications, ensuring seamless and secure operations at scale.

For centralized exchanges (CEXes) and wallet providers looking to support IoTeX's rapidly expanding ecosystem, Fireblocks' integration enables

platforms to

access the tools needed to offer secure, efficient, and seamless IoTeX token management. The resulting boost in liquidity is expected to drive the adoption of IoTeX-based assets across a broader range of users and institutions.

Raullen Chai, CEO and co-founder of IoTeX, stated:

"By utilizing Fireblocks, we are bringing institutional-grade security and accessibility to IoTeX's ecosystem, enabling new liquidity channels and adoption for our tokens. This further underscores our commitment to bridging the worlds of blockchain and real-world DePIN applications. It also opens up new opportunities for enterprises leveraging IoTeX for DePIN data tokenization, machine-based RWA and decentralized applications."

Enterprises using IoTeX for device data tokenization and decentralized applications now have access to a robust and scalable infrastructure, ensuring that their assets are secure and operationally efficient. IoTeX will also have greater exposure to institutional players via the Fireblocks Network, the industry's largest digital asset network, increasing liquidity and driving the adoption of IoTeX-based tokens. Enterprises, custodians, funds, and exchanges can now leverage Fireblocks' infrastructure to confidently scale their operations, further solidifying IoTeX as a foundational platform for AI and DePIN innovations.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is DePIN's only modular infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. As the leading provider of DePIN infrastructure, IoTeX facilitates new rewards from devices and on/off-chain activity for users, turns personal devices into communal economies, and tokenizes the "data of everything."

