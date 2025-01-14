HTX Labs Welcomes Brian Reece As Vice President Of Strategic Accounts - USAF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HTX Labs, developer of the EMPACTÂ® immersive training and a leader in delivering innovative XR solutions for the Department of Defense, is excited to announce the addition of Brian Reece as Vice President of Strategic Accounts - USAF. In this role, Brian will spearhead all of HTX Labsâ€TM strategic engagement efforts with the U.S. Air Force, driving growth and expanding the companyâ€TMs impact across USAF training modernization initiatives.

Brian Reece brings over two decades of experience in aviation, strategic program management, and mission-critical leadership. As a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, his deep understanding of USAF operations and training priorities positions him as a vital addition to HTX Labsâ€TM leadership team. His expertise aligns seamlessly with the companyâ€TMs commitment to supporting the Air Forceâ€TMs vision for immersive, learner-centric training solutions that are secure, scalable, and transformative.

Brianâ€TMs efforts will align closely with the U.S. Air Forceâ€TMs XR training strategy, which emphasizes the integration of advanced immersive technologies to enhance readiness and streamline training processes. He will be tasked with ensuring that HTX Labsâ€TM solutions not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of USAF training programs, fostering a seamless incorporation of XR capabilities into the Air Forceâ€TMs broader training objectives.

â€œBrianâ€TMs strategic insight and operational expertise will be instrumental as HTX Labs expands our partnership with the U.S. Air Force,â€ said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. â€œHis leadership will play a key role in driving adoption and usage of the EMPACT platform across the USAF, enhancing readiness, and advancing the next generation of training for Airmen.â€

Brianâ€TMs addition to the HTX Labs team reinforces the companyâ€TMs dedication to innovation and excellence in immersive training. With his leadership, HTX Labs is poised to deepen its collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and drive forward its mission to deliver premier XR training solutions for the Department of Defense.

"HTX Labs is at the forefront of modernizing military training, and I am privileged to contribute to the mission," said Brian Reece. "Through EMPACT's advanced simulation platform, we're enabling Airmen to train more effectively than ever before. Expanding its implementation across the Air Force will enhance mission readiness, strengthen our forces, and empower the next generation of Airmen."

HTX Labs is a leader in immersive training solutions for the Department of Defense, committed to modernizing military training through secure, scalable, and learner-centric technologies. As the developer of EMPACTÂ®, the premier XR training platform for the DoD, HTX Labs delivers innovative tools like the Digital Asset Repository and AI-powered EMPACT Assistant to enhance mission readiness and empower the next generation of defense forces. With a focus on excellence and collaboration, HTX Labs provides vendor-agnostic solutions that transform training and support the evolving needs of defense organizations.

