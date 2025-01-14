Qatari firms outperform market, driving financial stability

(MENAFN) Qatari companies are characterized by solid balance sheets, supported by low levels of leverage and strong Return on Equity (RoE). Qatari banks, in particular, stand out with their exceptional capital adequacy ratios, comprehensive provision coverage, and robust profitability. These factors have contributed to the strength and stability of the sector in Qatar.



Despite this financial strength, many QSE-listed companies have faced challenges with lower stock valuations. However, there are emerging initiatives focused on enhancing shareholder value, which could lead to improved performance. One such initiative is the introduction of new rules that allow QSE-listed firms to distribute interim dividends. This move is expected to increase Qatar’s attractiveness to both local and foreign investors, according to QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) in their 4Q 2024 Earnings Preview.



When looking at stock price performance, banks have notably outperformed the QSE Index at the end of 2024. The banking sector index increased by 3.4 percent, while the QE Index saw a decline of 2.4 percent, highlighting the resilience and performance of the banking sector in Qatar’s overall market.



Looking ahead to 2025, there is a positive outlook for asset quality, which could serve as a catalyst for further growth. However, concerns about non-performing loans (NPLs) and Stage 2 loans, particularly among mid-sized banks, remain, as these issues have not shown significant signs of improvement yet. The resumption of monetary easing is expected to further enhance the attractiveness of the Qatari equity market, making it an appealing option for yield-seeking investors.

