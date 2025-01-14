Taiwan plans on deploying fresh US-provoded missile defense systems

(MENAFN) Taiwan has announced plans to deploy advanced US-supplied missile defense systems by the end of the year, as part of efforts to strengthen its air defense against growing Chinese military activity in the region. The new systems, known as NASAMS (Norwegian-made Surface-to-Air Missile Systems), will be strategically placed in northern Taiwan, including areas like Taipei’s Songshan District and New Taipei City’s Tamsui District.



NASAMS are mid-range air defense systems capable of targeting aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles, utilizing advanced radar and military data links. The US approved the sale of three NASAMS to Taiwan as part of a $2 billion arms deal, which was part of the Biden administration’s ongoing support for Taiwan's defense capabilities. This marks the 17th arms sale to Taiwan under President Biden’s leadership.



The new NASAMS will complement existing defense systems in Taiwan, including the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword II), Tien Kung (Sky Bow), and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles. Additionally, Taiwan has signed contracts for advanced radar systems to improve detection and resist jamming. A budget of NT$24.3 billion ($737 million) has been allocated for these systems.



This development comes amid ongoing tensions with China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has pledged to reunify it, including by force if necessary. The US, while adhering to the One-China policy, continues to support Taiwan with military aid, including a recent $895 billion defense bill that includes measures for bolstering Taiwan’s defense. In response, China has imposed sanctions on US defense companies and restricted sales of dual-use products to US military suppliers.

