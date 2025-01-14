Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened at 9,780.64 points, marking an increase of 0.49 percent, or 47.46 points, compared to the previous day's closing figure. This upward movement reflected a positive start to the day, following a decline the day before.



On Monday, the BIST 100 had experienced a decrease of 1.79 percent, settling at 9,733.17 points. The daily transaction volume on the exchange reached 96 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.71 billion. Despite the decline in the index, the trading volume indicated active participation in the market during the day.



As of 10:10 a.m. local time (07:10 GMT), the exchange rates stood at 35.4900 for the US dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.4400 for the euro, and 45.3815 for the British pound. These values showed the continued fluctuations in the exchange rates, reflecting broader economic trends and currency market dynamics.



Meanwhile, the precious metals market saw the price of one ounce of gold reach USD2,670.30, reflecting ongoing demand for gold amid various global economic factors. Additionally, Brent crude oil was trading at USD79.80 per barrel, indicating stability in oil prices as markets adjust to current geopolitical and economic conditions.

