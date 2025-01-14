Zaatar W Zeit Unveils 12 Irresistible Additions To Its UAE Menu

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 14 January 2025-

Food enthusiasts in the UAE are in for a real treat starting January 2025 as Zaatar w Zeit, the beloved Lebanese urban eatery, has introduced 12 delicious additions to their menu, with a promise to tantalize taste buds.

The new menu features exciting new dishes that will offer a feast for all, combining classic Lebanese flavors with modern twists. Perfect for dine-in or delivery, these gems include teasers, wraps, skillets, and desserts.

To kick-start their meal, foodies are invited to try the new crispy Tater Tots or the flavorful Petal Fries, the ultimate comfort food companions. The two items can be paired with the revamped Classic Chicken Shawarma Wrap or the Classic Beef Shawarma Wrap, now more irresistible than ever, for an authentic taste of Lebanon.

Next on the menu are four hearty, protein-packed skillets especially concocted to elevate foodies' dining experience: Beef Shawarma Skillet, Chicken Shawarma Skillet, Golden Taouk Skillet, and the rich and creamy Escalope Pasta.

Ending the meal on a sweet note, guests can choose among four all-new desserts, perfect for sharing. Served with vanilla ice cream on the side, dessert aficionados can take their pick from the ooey-gooey Chocolate Lava, the indulgent Frenchie Toast, or the delightful Cookie Pan, popular among the younger crowd. Finally, coffee lovers can enjoy the sophisticated Affogato, featuring a generous portion of vanilla ice cream topped with a shot of espresso.

Christopher Clark, Cravia's Group Managing Director, shared his thoughts on the revamped menu, stating:

'Revamping our menu is not just about adding new items; it's about reinforcing Zaatar w Zeit's promise of quality, creativity, and authenticity. As we introduce these bold flavors and updated classics, we aim to offer our customers an even greater variety to enjoy. We're optimistic about the impact these additions will have on our brand's growth and reputation in 2025.'

With 29 locations across the UAE, Zaatar w Zeit is bringing these sensational flavors closer to you. Visit your nearest Zaatar w Zeit location today or call 600522231 for delivery straight to your door. Whether dining in or ordering out, these new menu items promise to deliver joy with every bite.



