Sharjah Airport Records 17.1M Passengers In 2024

Sharjah : Sharjah International Airport achieved significant milestones in 2024, reinforcing its position as a key global hub for travel, aviation, and logistics. The airport welcomed a total of 17,101,725 passengers, reflecting an 11.4pc increase from 15,356,212 in 2023.

The number of flights also saw substantial growth, with 107,760 flights recorded in 2024, marking a 9.5pc rise from the previous year's 98,433.



This robust growth underscores Sharjah Airport's growing popularity among travelers and its expanding of global destinations.

The airport's passenger growth was further bolstered by the addition of seven new destinations in 2024. Air Arabia introduced direct flights to Warsaw and Krakow in Poland, Athens in Greece, Vienna in Austria, and Malé in the Maldives.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said that these record-breaking results reflect the airport's status as a global hub for air transport and logistics. He attributed this success to Sharjah Airport's commitment to providing top-tier services and pioneering travel experiences aligned with its strategic plan to accommodate 25 million passengers annually by 2027.

Al Midfa added that the SAA continues to prioritize enhancing airport facilities, streamlining operations, and promoting sustainability in alignment with the UAE's aviation sector goals.“This includes expanding partnerships with airlines and launching new travel destinations to meet the needs of passengers,” he said.

Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of the SAA, also highlighted the airport's role in driving Sharjah's tourism and economic growth, supported by advanced infrastructure and robust governance.



Sharjah Airport's commitment to innovation was evident in its strategic partnerships and visits. In April 2024, a delegation led by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SAA, attended the Passenger Terminal Conference in Frankfurt, Germany. An engineering team also visited Italy to oversee progress on the airport's new passenger terminal and central utility facility expansion, further underscoring its forward-looking approach.

As part of its social responsibility, the SAA continued to prioritise community engagement. The authority honoured graduates of the second edition of the“Promising Generations” programme, conducted in collaboration with the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. It also recognised winners of the“Because We Care” initiative, aimed at gathering customer feedback to enhance travel experiences.

Sharjah Airport Authority's strategic plan aims to accommodate 25 million passengers annually by 2027. With continued investments in infrastructure, service quality, and sustainability, the airport is poised to remain a leader in the global aviation industry, reflecting Sharjah's dynamic growth in tourism, trade, and economic development.

