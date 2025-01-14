GST Officials Must Now Provide Written Reasons For Arrests

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 14 (KNN) In a significant move to ensure greater accountability, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and (CBIC) has issued new guidelines requiring GST officials to provide a clear and written basis for under the GST Act.

These directives were issued on Monday in compliance with a Delhi High Court order in the case of Khritij Chhiliar v. GST Directorate General of Intelligence, Delhi.

According to the revised guidelines, officials are now obligated to inform the accused about the specific grounds of arrest and issue a written arrest memo.

Additionally, they must obtain a signed acknowledgment or receipt from the arrested individual as proof of compliance with the procedural requirement.

The CBIC emphasised that the reforms align with the legal framework of the GST Act concerning offenses punishable under the law.

The arrest process, as detailed in the guidelines, ensures that officials remain transparent and that individuals' rights are upheld.

“The arrested person must be informed of the reasons for their arrest, and the arrest memo must clearly outline these reasons in writing,” CBIC stated.“At the time of executing the arrest, it is mandatory to obtain a receipt from the individual in question.”

This new protocol aims to address concerns about misuse of arrest powers and arbitrary detention in GST-related cases. It comes in response to growing scrutiny over the functioning of GST officials and the need to uphold judicial standards.

The Delhi High Court's directives in the aforementioned case played a crucial role in shaping these changes.

Legal experts have welcomed the move, stating that it is a step forward in safeguarding the rights of individuals while maintaining the integrity of the GST system.

The guidelines are expected to bring more clarity and fairness to enforcement actions under the GST Act, ultimately boosting confidence in the tax administration framework.

(KNN Bureau)