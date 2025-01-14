Pune Property Expo 2025 By CREDAI-Pune Metro Scheduled From 17Th To 19Th January

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Following the traditions of ushering the New Year with happiness and prosperity, CREDAI-Pune Metro's marks its 23rd edition of its Flagship event and Annual Property Exhibition,“ Pune Property 2025 ”, scheduled to be held from 17th to 19th January 2025 at the College Ground, Pune. The event will bring together over 55 trusted developers, showcasing more than 400 RERA-registered projects from Pune, PCMC, and PMRDA regions. The aims to provide a for first-time home-buyers, Upgraders & Investors promising something for everyone. One can explore a wide range of real estate options, including affordable Studio &1 BHK to 5 BHK luxury housing, NA plots to premium villas, commercial properties to pre-leased assets tailored to Suit Every Lifestyle & Budget.



Exhibition Theme Khud Ka Ghar



Some notable highlights are as under:-





On-the-Spot Deals & Best-In-Class Offers Available Only at the Exhibition

Integral Home loan advice and Instant Home loan sanction by eminent bankers

Entertainment, Lucky Draw, Attractive Free Gifts

Customer Centric Seminars and Interaction with Developers



Free entry, Free parking / Valet parking service available Food Court at your service



On 19th January, the expo will feature customer-focused seminars:



The Essentials of Redevelopment for Homeowners : A panel discussion featuring Mr. Gautam Chaterjee (Ex-Chairman, MahaRERA & Chairman, GRSC), Mr. Suhas Patwardhan (Chairman, Maharashtra Co-Operative Housing Federation), and Mr. Vikram Karandikar (M.D., Chaphalkar Karandikar), moderated by Mr. Sanjay Deshpande (CMD, Sanjeevani Developers).

The Hidden Checklist Every Homebuyer Needs by Mr. Rahul Ajmera , Partner, Vasupujya Corporation. Role of Homebuyers in Eco-Friendly Practices by Mr. Sandeep Sonigra , M.D., Orange County Group.



The Expo will be inaugurated on 17th January 2025 at 10:00 AM by Honourable Shri Murlidhar ji Mohol,

Minister of State for Civil Aviation.



For more information and to register, visit .