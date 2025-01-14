Moecc Raises Awareness Of Environmental Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ras Abrouq events, in which the of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) participates, in cooperation with Visit Qatar, witnessed a wide turnout from visitors who enjoyed an experience that combines adventure, relaxation and cultural enrichment, while preserving the unique environmental balance of the reserve.

This event comes within the framework of the increasing interest that MoECC pays to supporting ecotourism, as Ras Abrouq area is distinguished by natural and heritage components that make it one of the prominent ecotourism destinations in the country, reflecting Qatar's vision of achieving a balance between tourism development and environmental conservation.

Ras Abrouq area is one of the most prominent sites for wildlife relocation projects, as it includes hundreds of gazelles and oryx, reflecting the state's efforts to promote sustainable development in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.

Faisal Falah Al Rumaihi, Head of the Ras Abrouq Unit, said that Ras Abrouq area is distinguished by its unique terrain and picturesque natural landscapes, making it an exceptional destination that combines the beauty of nature and the authenticity of Qatari heritage, and provides visitors with a unique experience of exploration and adventure.

He explained that the Ministry, represented by the Protection and Nature Reserves Sector, was keen to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving the site, by implementing a comprehensive plan that ensures the event is held in accordance with environmental sustainability standards, as the plan included a mechanism to monitor tourism activities to ensure that they do not affect the reserve's environment and its natural components, through coordination with the relevant authorities to adhere to strict standards that include safe disposal of waste, reducing noise, and preserving living organisms within the reserve and not exposing them to them. Al Rumaihi pointed out that the Ministry pays great attention to the Ras Abrouq area, given its position as one of the most prominent nature reserves in the country, as it works to develop plans to maintain the ecological balance and enhance its role as a major destination for ecotourism.