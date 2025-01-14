Katara Opens Exhibition Showcasing 106 Rare Stones
Date
1/14/2025 3:02:59 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara has opened the first edition of divine creativity exhibition in the presence of a number of ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar. Running until January 27, the exhibition showcases rare formations and natural patterns of stones, appearing as artistic paintings featuring stories and real-life scenes, thereby highlighting the divine creativity in shaping nature over 25 million of years.
General Manager of Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, highlighted that the event is part of Qatar's enduring commitment to spotlighting diverse aspects of the arts, whether in terms of divine creativity or human ingenuity.
The exhibition made its global debut being the foremost and unique event in terms of concept, art, as well as intellectual, and spiritual dimensions, thereby constituting an ideal opportunity for the public to explore the aesthetics of nature and miracles as Katara has been keen to showcase such kinds of aesthetics, highlighted Dr. Al Sulaiti.
Read Also
Katara receives 6th Fath Al Khair voyage in a festive atmosphere
Qatari companies enjoy robust balance sheets
Qatar set to begin World Championship campaign against France
The exhibits are displayed in two halls, featuring 106 rare stones, with 53 in each hall and formed through volcanic interactions, leading to the creation of silicon dioxide, the main component of natural agate.
MENAFN14012025000063011010ID1109087324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.