Bigg Boss Winner: AI Predicts Who'll Win Season 18 Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum, Shilpa Shirodkar Or Eisha?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the buzz around Bigg Boss 18 intensifies, the dynamics of the reality show have become the topic of widespread speculation. We asked Gemini to predict the potential winner of Season 18. Check what the artificial intelligence (AI ) tool predicted.

After Shrutika Arjun's eviction from Bigg Boss 18 on January 10, Chahat Pandey was eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on January 12.

With the finale on January 19, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar have advanced to the show's final stage.

Bigg Boss 18: Top 5

According to the Google Gemini AI, the competition is among the five contestants: Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. Each has shown unique qualities that make them favourites among fans.

Rajat Dalal, with his strong opinions and entertaining nature, stands out as a potential winner in the reality show hosted by Bollywood icon Salman Khan. Karan Veer Mehra's fitness background and engaging presence also make him a strong contender.

Vivian Dsena's previous popularity in the entertainment industry gives him an advantage, though his gameplay could determine his fate. Chum Darang, with a positive image and audience connection, might emerge as a dark horse. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra's acting experience could be an asset, provided he builds a stronger fan base.

Bigg Boss Winner

The Google Gemini AI calls Rajat Dalal the most likely winner because of his popularity and knack for creating engaging content. His ability to entertain and connect with viewers gives him a slight edge over his competitors.