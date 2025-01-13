Ukraine Has Good Dynamics In Artillery Production Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, focusing on the development of Ukrainian drones, robotic systems, and artillery production.

The President shared these updates in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. The key issue is the development of our drones and all forms of their usage. There were reports on production and contracts, from FPV drones to long-range models, as well as on solutions that will allow us to more effectively destroy the invader and protect the lives of our warriors," Zelensky stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine has technological innovations that need to be implemented.

The President expressed gratitude to the military, companies, officials, and volunteers contributing to the continuous modernization of the Ukrainian army.

"There was also a report on robotic systems, as well as on artillery – both our domestic artillery production and our global procurement, especially of ammunition," he noted.

Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's good dynamics in the production of artillery, stating: "Our own capabilities to supply the army will only increase."

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Europe should explore opportunities for providing long-term military support to Ukraine, including through cooperation with its defense industry.