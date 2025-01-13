Gold Rally Halts As Treasury Yields And Dollar Strengthen

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Econotimes reported a setback in gold's recent rally. The precious metal's price dropped, ending its four-session winning streak. Strong Treasury yields and a robust dollar curbed gold's gains.



Despite this decline, geopolitical uncertainties continue to support gold prices. February gold futures fell 1.34% to $2,678.60 per troy ounce on the Comex. The dollar's appreciation and rising Treasury yields limited trading.



Investors now expect fewer interest rate cuts from the Reserve . Lower interest rates typically benefit gold, as it competes with fixed-income assets for safe-haven status.



Stone X noted gold's resilience against rising U.S. Treasury yields and a strong dollar. However, they predict a less optimistic short-term outlook for gold. The momentum of Treasuries makes government debt more attractive than the yellow metal.



Gold prices still find support from safe-haven demand. This stems from growing uncertainty around future U.S. policy. Donald Trump's potential return to the White House adds to this uncertainty. Gold 's appeal as an inflation hedge also remains intact.







Phillip Nova maintains a positive long-term outlook for gold. They forecast prices could reach $3,000 per troy ounce by 2025. The firm cites strong long-term support for an optimistic rise in gold prices.



They expect macroeconomic factors to play a significant role in 2025. This market behavior highlights the complex interplay between economic indicators and precious metal prices.



Investors must navigate these fluctuations with careful consideration of global economic trends. The gold market continues to reflect broader economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

