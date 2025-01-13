Unifab V3.0 Is Launched With A Simpler, Faster, And Better Experience

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - UniFab , an AI and quality improvement software, launched UniFab All-In-One V3.0 on January 6, 2025. The latest version of UniFab has a new design by relocating the initial function menu to a more central spot for simpler workflow. Additionally, the features have been consolidated to streamline the workflow and boost efficiency.







Image caption: UniFab 3 Released.

NEW FEATURES



New Design: The new version of UniFab features a new UI&UX design and a more user-friendly interface. Navigation has been greatly improved, allowing users to operate the software with ease and efficiency.

Efficient Workflow: The various features of UniFab now work together seamlessly to achieve multi-enhancements for a new workflow. This enables users to accomplish tasks more quickly and with fewer steps.

AI Autopilot: UniFab's AI Autopilot intelligently recommends AI functions that are specifically tailored to the uploaded video. It automatically analyzes video content and suggests the most suitable enhancements, saving you time and effort in manual selection. Skin Selection: Users have the option to choose between dark and light modes for the interface. This allows you to customize the appearance of UniFab according to your personal preference.

About UniFab:

UniFab provides many video and audio editing tools, ensuring high-quality enhancements across the board.

Video Enhancer AI : Upscale video to 4K/8K resolution with AI-powered software

HDR Upconverter AI : Convert videos from SDR to HDR10/Dolby Vision. Support both DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 color spaces.

Smoother AI : Boost frame rates to 120fps for smooth and natural movement.

Deinterlace AI : Eliminate flicker and distortion to enhance video clarity and quality.

Denoise AI : Remove noise and grain from videos while keeping details, offering a clean video.

Visit UniFab's official website to learn more about this software, which is designed for video creation and editing.

Contact Information:

Company: UniFab

Official Website:

JP:

FR:

DE:

ZH:

News Source: UniFab

Additional Multimedia: