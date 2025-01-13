عربي


COORS LIGHT STATEMENT ON MISSPELLED ADS

1/13/2025 1:31:46 PM

Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors.

Very chill of you. Mondays, am I right?

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
 For more than two centuries,
Molson Coors
has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's
Summer Shandy, to our Economy and value brands like
Miller High Life
and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While
Molson Coors'
history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

