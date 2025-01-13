Cegedim: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement
Date
1/13/2025 12:46:00 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 431 769,27 Registered office: 137, rue d'Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2025
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:
- 18,946 shares
- € 70,517.71
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 517
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 493 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 25,699 shares for € - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 27,904 shares for €
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder:
. the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account: - 21,151 shares
- €
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,181 shares for € 361,120.97 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,492 shares for €
------------------------------------------------------------
. the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares
- €
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|
| Buy Side
|
| Sell Side
|
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
|
| Number of executions
| Number of
shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
| Total
| 517
| 25,699
| 314,682.89
|
| 493
| 27,904
| 346,211.99
| 07/01/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.90
|
| 12
| 671
| 8,743.13
| 07/02/2024
| 12
| 595
| 7,616.00
|
| -
| -
| -
| 07/03/2024
| 2
| 86
| 1,087.90
|
| 3
| 201
| 2,562.75
| 07/04/2024
| 4
| 115
| 1,461.65
|
| 5
| 441
| 5,666.85
| 07/05/2024
| 2
| 101
| 1,323.10
|
| 6
| 461
| 6,043.71
| 07/08/2024
| 6
| 441
| 5,821.20
|
| -
| -
| -
| 07/09/2024
| 1
| 7
| 93.10
|
| 5
| 698
| 9,520.72
| 07/10/2024
| 5
| 271
| 3,612.43
|
| 3
| 201
| 2,723.55
| 07/11/2024
| 4
| 184
| 2,419.60
|
| 1
| 1
| 13.20
| 07/12/2024
| 6
| 251
| 3,270.53
|
| 2
| 151
| 1,978.10
| 07/16/2024
| 3
| 221
| 2,857.53
|
| 4
| 311
| 4,055.44
| 07/17/2024
| 5
| 256
| 3,292.16
|
| 6
| 147
| 1,911.00
| 07/18/2024
| 7
| 241
| 3,096.85
|
| 6
| 46
| 610.42
| 07/19/2024
| 4
| 320
| 4,201.60
|
| 1
| 1
| 13.30
| 07/22/2024
| 3
| 250
| 3,250.00
|
| 4
| 150
| 1,962.00
| 07/23/2024
| 5
| 96
| 1,243.20
|
| 2
| 51
| 665.55
| 07/24/2024
| 2
| 106
| 1,367.40
|
| 2
| 101
| 1,313.00
| 07/25/2024
| 7
| 250
| 3,225.00
|
| 6
| 250
| 3,247.50
| 07/26/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 7
| 324
| 4,247.64
| 07/29/2024
| 2
| 100
| 1,303.00
|
| 8
| 474
| 6,252.06
| 07/30/2024
| 6
| 308
| 3,997.84
|
| 8
| 600
| 7,878.00
| 07/31/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.90
|
| 5
| 101
| 1,307.95
| 08/01/2024
| 17
| 812
| 10,271.80
|
| 17
| 550
| 7,034.50
| 08/02/2024
| 5
| 351
| 4,433.13
|
| 2
| 5
| 64.50
| 08/05/2024
| 7
| 500
| 6,100.00
|
| -
| -
| -
| 08/06/2024
| 2
| 151
| 1,827.10
|
| 8
| 576
| 7,148.16
| 08/07/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.60
|
| 3
| 26
| 330.20
| 08/08/2024
| 7
| 307
| 3,837.50
|
| 2
| 79
| 1,003.30
| 08/09/2024
| 10
| 445
| 5,540.25
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.65
| 08/12/2024
| 3
| 151
| 1,857.30
|
| 3
| 159
| 1,971.60
| 08/13/2024
| 2
| 8
| 98.48
|
| 21
| 744
| 9,448.80
| 08/14/2024
| 2
| 10
| 127.00
|
| 2
| 207
| 2,657.88
| 08/15/2024
| 2
| 260
| 3,294.20
|
| -
| -
| -
| 08/16/2024
| 2
| 121
| 1,536.70
|
| 2
| 151
| 1,932.80
| 08/19/2024
| 2
| 121
| 1,524.60
|
| 1
| 200
| 2,550.00
| 08/20/2024
| 2
| 120
| 1,524.00
|
| 2
| 418
| 5,379.66
| 08/21/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.70
|
| 7
| 273
| 3,483.48
| 08/22/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.65
|
| 2
| 120
| 1,530.00
| 08/23/2024
| 2
| 93
| 1,181.10
|
| 4
| 207
| 2,653.74
| 08/26/2024
| 2
| 147
| 1,861.02
|
| 1
| 100
| 1,275.00
| 08/27/2024
| 3
| 299
| 3,752.45
|
| 1
| 2
| 25.30
| 08/28/2024
| 1
| 50
| 630.00
|
| 5
| 78
| 989.04
| 08/29/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.65
|
| 7
| 235
| 2,996.25
| 08/30/2024
| 4
| 77
| 986.37
|
| 7
| 370
| 4,787.80
| 09/02/2024
| 1
| 50
| 642.50
|
| -
| -
| -
| 09/03/2024
| 3
| 94
| 1,193.80
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.80
| 09/04/2024
| 2
| 101
| 1,282.70
|
| 2
| 151
| 1,947.90
| 09/05/2024
| 2
| 2
| 25.40
|
| 4
| 501
| 6,437.85
| 09/06/2024
| 9
| 520
| 6,567.60
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.85
| 09/09/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 6
| 400
| 5,080.00
|
| Buy Side
|
| Sell Side
|
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
|
| Number of executions
| Number of
shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
| Total
| 517
| 25,699
| 314,682.89
|
| 493
| 27,904
| 346,211.99
| 09/10/2024
| 4
| 201
| 2,532.60
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.70
| 09/11/2024
| 4
| 111
| 1,408.59
|
| 2
| 117
| 1,497.60
| 09/12/2024
| 5
| 191
| 2,416.15
|
| 4
| 35
| 448.00
| 09/13/2024
| 4
| 245
| 3,057.60
|
| 2
| 61
| 771.65
| 09/16/2024
| 4
| 127
| 1,587.50
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.50
| 09/17/2024
| 5
| 434
| 5,372.92
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.55
| 09/18/2024
| 2
| 101
| 1,232.20
|
| 8
| 168
| 2,101.68
| 09/19/2024
| 7
| 338
| 4,221.62
|
| 6
| 254
| 3,200.40
| 09/20/2024
| 6
| 303
| 3,760.23
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.55
| 09/23/2024
| 2
| 240
| 3,000.00
|
| -
| -
| -
| 09/24/2024
| 2
| 240
| 2,971.20
|
| 1
| 80
| 1,004.00
| 09/25/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.40
|
| 7
| 166
| 2,060.06
| 09/26/2024
| 1
| 120
| 1,488.00
|
| 10
| 570
| 7,233.30
| 09/27/2024
| 5
| 540
| 6,690.60
|
| -
| -
| -
| 09/30/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.20
|
| 2
| 120
| 1,500.00
| 10/01/2024
| 5
| 460
| 5,575.20
|
| 6
| 241
| 2,976.35
| 10/02/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 5
| 121
| 1,488.30
| 10/03/2024
| 7
| 221
| 2,685.15
|
| 2
| 150
| 1,845.00
| 10/04/2024
| 4
| 490
| 5,845.70
|
| -
| -
| -
| 10/07/2024
| 2
| 240
| 2,808.00
|
| 5
| 520
| 6,359.60
| 10/08/2024
| 3
| 120
| 1,488.00
|
| -
| -
| -
| 10/09/2024
| 5
| 259
| 3,177.93
|
| -
| -
| -
| 10/10/2024
| 5
| 125
| 1,537.50
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.40
| 10/11/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 3
| 200
| 2,460.00
| 10/14/2024
| 1
| 69
| 841.80
|
| 1
| 150
| 1,845.00
| 10/15/2024
| 3
| 129
| 1,580.25
|
| 3
| 351
| 4,338.36
| 10/16/2024
| 5
| 243
| 3,001.05
|
| 4
| 22
| 273.90
| 10/17/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 6
| 248
| 3,082.64
| 10/18/2024
| 1
| 1
| 12.40
|
| 3
| 121
| 1,506.45
| 10/21/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 1
| 89
| 1,103.60
| 10/22/2024
| 6
| 38
| 466.26
|
| 1
| 1
| 12.30
| 10/23/2024
| 6
| 178
| 2,176.94
|
| 5
| 150
| 1,849.50
| 10/24/2024
| 3
| 40
| 492.00
|
| 3
| 211
| 2,616.40
| 10/25/2024
| 4
| 121
| 1,497.98
|
| 13
| 121
| 1,505.24
| 10/28/2024
| 10
| 390
| 4,761.90
|
| 4
| 80
| 996.00
| 10/29/2024
| 10
| 461
| 5,582.71
|
| 3
| 271
| 3,317.04
| 10/30/2024
| 4
| 246
| 2,937.24
|
| 4
| 121
| 1,476.20
| 10/31/2024
| 13
| 421
| 4,963.59
|
| 1
| 1
| 11.95
| 11/01/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 14
| 670
| 7,986.40
| 11/04/2024
| 7
| 510
| 6,007.80
|
| -
| -
| -
| 11/05/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 2
| 200
| 2,360.00
| 11/06/2024
| 2
| 300
| 3,501.00
|
| 2
| 350
| 4,151.00
| 11/07/2024
| 15
| 834
| 9,390.84
|
| 2
| 200
| 2,270.00
| 11/08/2024
| 8
| 410
| 4,682.20
|
| 1
| 1
| 11.45
| 11/11/2024
| 1
| 200
| 2,240.00
|
| 2
| 199
| 2,278.55
| 11/12/2024
| 1
| 100
| 1,130.00
|
| 2
| 120
| 1,380.00
| 11/13/2024
| 4
| 400
| 4,472.00
|
| 5
| 120
| 1,368.00
| 11/14/2024
| 8
| 250
| 2,745.00
|
| -
| -
| -
| 11/15/2024
| 1
| 1
| 10.85
|
| 2
| 121
| 1,331.00
| 11/18/2024
| 4
| 300
| 3,210.00
|
| 3
| 200
| 2,240.00
|
| Buy Side
|
| Sell Side
|
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
|
| Number of executions
| Number of
shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
| Total
| 517
| 25,699
| 314,682.89
|
| 493
| 27,904
| 346,211.99
| 11/19/2024
| 4
| 250
| 2,740.00
|
| 1
| 191
| 2,139.20
| 11/20/2024
| 6
| 151
| 1,656.47
|
| 4
| 160
| 1,777.60
| 11/21/2024
| 13
| 370
| 4,040.40
|
| -
| -
| -
| 11/22/2024
| 3
| 100
| 1,070.00
|
| 1
| 1
| 10.90
| 11/25/2024
| 5
| 204
| 2,203.20
|
| 5
| 299
| 3,250.13
| 11/26/2024
| 4
| 187
| 2,012.12
|
| 6
| 391
| 4,308.82
| 11/27/2024
| 7
| 316
| 3,412.80
|
| 4
| 151
| 1,661.00
| 11/28/2024
| 10
| 301
| 3,274.88
|
| 1
| 1
| 10.95
| 11/29/2024
| 4
| 151
| 1,641.37
|
| 5
| 251
| 2,750.96
| 12/02/2024
| 2
| 100
| 1,070.00
|
| 1
| 150
| 1,650.00
| 12/03/2024
| 4
| 50
| 545.00
|
| 1
| 66
| 726.00
| 12/04/2024
| 4
| 142
| 1,547.80
|
| 3
| 150
| 1,635.00
| 12/05/2024
| 4
| 152
| 1,661.36
|
| 8
| 294
| 3,239.88
| 12/06/2024
| 5
| 149
| 1,624.10
|
| 6
| 251
| 2,761.00
| 12/09/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 21
| 2,250
| 25,492.50
| 12/10/2024
| 7
| 330
| 3,795.00
|
| 3
| 500
| 5,850.00
| 12/11/2024
| 4
| 101
| 1,171.60
|
| 14
| 891
| 10,469.25
| 12/12/2024
| -
| -
| -
|
| 19
| 2,150
| 27,434.00
| 12/13/2024
| 2
| 120
| 1,596.00
|
| 3
| 270
| 3,688.20
| 12/16/2024
| 7
| 480
| 6,350.40
|
| -
| -
| -
| 12/17/2024
| 1
| 50
| 670.00
|
| 5
| 293
| 3,955.50
| 12/18/2024
| 8
| 370
| 4,954.30
|
| 7
| 327
| 4,463.55
| 12/19/2024
| 3
| 100
| 1,320.00
|
| 1
| 200
| 2,680.00
| 12/20/2024
| 14
| 950
| 12,511.50
|
| 3
| 155
| 2,092.50
| 12/23/2024
| 6
| 370
| 4,736.00
|
| 1
| 200
| 2,620.00
| 12/24/2024
| 2
| 100
| 1,270.00
|
| -
| -
| -
| 12/27/2024
| 1
| 120
| 1,512.00
|
| 3
| 300
| 3,816.00
| 12/30/2024
| 1
| 120
| 1,500.00
|
| 1
| 99
| 1,272.15
| 12/31/2024
| 1
| 120
| 1,500.00
|
| 3
| 51
| 655.35
Attachment
CEGEDIM_Bilan_semestriel_31122024_EN_final
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109085379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.