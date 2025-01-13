Cegedim: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 431 769,27 Registered office: 137, rue d'Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2025

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

- 18,946 shares

- € 70,517.71

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 517

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 493

As a reminder:

. the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,181 shares for € 361,120.97

. the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

