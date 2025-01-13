EU Announces New Humanitarian Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union has announced providing new funding to Ukraine, aimed at ensuring essential humanitarian aid reaches the most vulnerable in the country.

A European Commission press release on Monday said that a total of EUR 148 million from the new funding will be allocated to support vital humanitarian assistance in both Ukraine and Moldova, bringing the total humanitarian aid provided by the Commission to over EUR 1.1 billion.

Some EUR 140 million will be allocated to fund humanitarian projects in Ukraine, including food, shelter, clean water, and healthcare, while EUR eight million to be allocated to humanitarian projects in Moldova, primarily aimed at supporting Ukrainian refugees and host communities in Moldova, with priority given to cash assistance and access to essential services like healthcare and education, as well as psychological and social support.

The statement also noted that the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Humanitarian Aid, Hadja Lahbib, is visiting Ukraine today to enhance the EU's ongoing efforts and deliver vital aid. During her visit, she is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials "to discuss urgent humanitarian challenges and allocate strategic European assistance." She will also meet with beneficiaries of EU humanitarian aid and local partners.

In the same context, the statement highlighted that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the EU has coordinated its largest-ever operation under its Civil Protection Mechanism, delivering more than 150,000 tons of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine. (end)

