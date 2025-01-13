THE QUIETEST YEAR, An Award-Winning Documentary On Noise Pollution, To Air On Vermont Public's Made Here Feb. 6Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Quietest Year Movie Image

Vermont filmmaker's documentary on noise pollution airs on Vermont Public's "Made Here" on Feb. 6th. The explores the harmful impacts of noise on health.

- Ben Cohen, Co-Founder of Ben and Jerry'sSTOWE, VT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THE QUIETEST YEAR , an award-winning documentary by Vermont filmmaker Karen Akins, will air on Vermont Public on February 6th at 8 p.m. to kick off the new season of the“Made Here” series, that features locally-made productions. The film sheds light on the detrimental health effects of noise pollution on Vermont communities."I'm very excited to have THE QUIETEST YEAR as part of the Made Here series,” says Eric Ford, Executive Producer and Host of "Made Here" at Vermont Public.“The film's subject is one that affects everyone in Vermont and it deserves this focus and attention."“The Quietest Year exposes an invisible environmental threat,” says Ben Cohen, Co-Founder of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, who appears in the film.“It gives an in-depth understanding of and humanizes the effects of noise pollution.”Recipient of the 2024 Gaia Prize for Environmental Filmmaking, THE QUIETEST YEAR explores multiple sources of noise pollution, including excessive vehicle exhaust noise and unregulated“recreational shooting.” The film investigates the controversial decision by the U.S. Air Force to station F-35 fighter jets, known for producing noise levels unsafe for humans, at the Burlington Airport.The documentary's airing coincides with ongoing debates surrounding the F-35 program. Three municipalities in Chittenden County passed resolutions calling for the Congressional delegation to request that the Air Force change the mission of the Vermont Air National Guard to one that is compatible with surrounding communities. Retired Air Force Colonel Rosanne Greco, a key voice in the opposition, offers insights in the film.Released in late 2023, THE QUIETEST YEAR is a personal journey. Filmed during the pandemic, it captures Akins' own struggle with noise pollution, initially stemming from incessant noise from her neighbor's animals, that led to a health crisis. This experience prompted her to investigate the broader impacts of noise pollution on communities and health.The National Institutes of Health says tens of millions of Americans suffer from a range of adverse health outcomes due to noise exposure, including heart disease and hearing loss. Other adverse effects include: sleep disturbances, cognitive impairment in children and mental health problems.“It's not just about annoyance anymore-it's about our acoustic environment and how it affects our health,” Akins explains in the film.“Noise is the new 'secondhand smoke.'”The documentary also shares the stories of other Vermonters grappling with noise pollution, some of whom have been forced to leave the state due to worsening conditions.THE QUIETEST YEAR features contributions from notable experts in the growing field of noise pollution including Les Blomberg of the Montpelier-based Noise Pollution Clearinghouse, retired Bose Corporation engineer Dan Gauger, and Dr. Peter Bingham, a pediatric neurologist at UVM and many others.Through her research for the film, Akins was surprised to discover Vermont's lax noise regulations at the local and state level - a throwback to the state's once rural character that no longer aligns with the growing population. Current legislative efforts to strengthen Vermont's vehicle noise controls at the state level hold great promise for quieting Vermont's many historic towns and villages. State Senator Rebecca White (D-Windsor County) and others envision fostering a culture that prioritizes respect and protection from unwanted noise as part of Vermont's commitment to environmental health.THE QUIETEST YEAR aims to raise awareness and ignite discussions around the pressing problem of noise pollution, offering a call to action for both policymakers and the public.For more information visit:Link to electronic press release: The Quietest Year - Media Kit -09/19/24

Official Trailer: The Quietest Year

