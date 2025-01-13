New Feature Film To Be Premiered Sat Nizami Cinema

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A short feature debut "Reverse Shadows," directed by film critic Haji Safarov, will be premiered at Nizami Cinema Center on January 17, Azernews reports.

The film is based on the themes of the "Shadows Walking Backwards" by writer Rahim Dunyamalı.

Years later, a hero finds himself faced with a dramatic dilemma. He must choose between love and revenge.

The film's screenwriter and director is H. Safarov, and the producers are Emil Najafov, H. Safarov, and Turkan Huseyn. The cinematographer is Elvin Mammad, the production designer is Bahar Demir, and Perviz Bayramquliyev, Gulnar Rahimzade are also involved in the production design. The composer is Nigar Suleyman, the editors are Mirzali Alizade and Matləb Muxtarov, the second director is Vafa Fatullayeva, and the line producer is Ulviye Mammadova. The lead roles are played by Honored Artist Rasim Jafar and Zulfiyya Mammadova.

The film was produced by "Chinar Film" LLC. The work will participate in the "Support for Films in Post-Production Phase" competition organized by the Azerbaijan Republic Film Agency in 2024, where it has already won. The Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union has provided financial support for the film's production.

In addition to the mentioned film, two more films produced with state support- the animation film "Narqiz" and the short feature film "Early Feelings"-will also be presented.