New Feature Film To Be Premiered Sat Nizami Cinema
Date
1/13/2025 8:10:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A short feature debut film "Reverse Shadows," directed by film
critic Haji Safarov, will be premiered at Nizami Cinema Center on
January 17, Azernews reports.
The film is based on the themes of the novel "Shadows Walking
Backwards" by writer Rahim Dunyamalı.
Years later, a hero finds himself faced with a dramatic dilemma.
He must choose between love and revenge.
The film's screenwriter and director is H. Safarov, and the
producers are Emil Najafov, H. Safarov, and Turkan Huseyn. The
cinematographer is Elvin Mammad, the production designer is Bahar
Demir, and Perviz Bayramquliyev, Gulnar Rahimzade are also involved
in the production design. The composer is Nigar Suleyman, the
editors are Mirzali Alizade and Matləb Muxtarov, the second
director is Vafa Fatullayeva, and the line producer is Ulviye
Mammadova. The lead roles are played by Honored Artist Rasim Jafar
and Zulfiyya Mammadova.
The film was produced by "Chinar Film" LLC. The work will
participate in the "Support for Films in Post-Production Phase"
competition organized by the Azerbaijan Republic Film Agency in
2024, where it has already won. The Azerbaijan Cinematographers
Union has provided financial support for the film's production.
In addition to the mentioned film, two more films produced with
state support- the animation film "Narqiz" and the short feature
film "Early Feelings"-will also be presented.
MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109084177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.