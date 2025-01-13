Elastimed Appoints Dr. Steve Elias To Its Medical Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Elias brings years of experience and expertise to ElastiMed's Medical Advisory Board. With a distinguished career as board certified in Venous and Lymphatic and general surgery, Dr. Elias has garnered wide recognition for his commitment to patient care and medical innovation. His deep understanding of vascular and his passion for improving patient outcomes make him an invaluable addition to the ElastiMed team.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Elias to our Medical Board," said Mr. Omer Zelka, CEO and Founder of ElastiMed. "His extensive experience in vascular surgery and his dedication to advancing healthcare align perfectly with ElastiMed's mission to empower patients through innovative wearable technology."

Dr. Steve Elias is a distinguished figure in the field of vascular surgery. Among his roles, Dr. Elias serves on the executive committee of the American Venous Forum (AVF), as a past board director of the American Vein & Lymphatic Society (AVLS). He is co-founder of the online video magazine, Venous Edge, and the Expert Venous Management meeting. His support of compression therapy as a crucial treatment modality for various patient populations is well known. He emphasizes its efficacy in improving circulation, reducing swelling, and alleviating symptoms in patients with Lymphedema and additional conditions like chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins, and venous ulcers. Through his research, publications, and clinical practice, Dr. Elias continues to educate both patients and healthcare professionals about the importance of compression therapy in enhancing vascular health and quality of life.

As a respected leader in the medical community, Dr. Elias has contributed significantly to research and clinical practice in venous disease. His clinical insights and expertise will play a vital role in guiding ElastiMed's product development and ensuring the highest standards of medical excellence.

"I am honored to join ElastiMed's Medical Board and contribute to the advancement of wearable compression technology," said Dr. Elias. "ElastiMed's commitment to innovation and patient-centered care resonates with my own professional values, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive meaningful impact in healthcare."

Dr. Elias's appointment underscores ElastiMed's ongoing commitment to assembling a world-class team of medical experts dedicated to advancing healthcare through technology.

ElastiMed's wearable medical devices are designed to treat and manage lymphatic and venous diseases. With a focus on innovation and technology, ElastiMed designs, and cutting-edge solutions empower patients and healthcare providers alike. ElastiMed is dedicated to improving patient's outcomes, addressing health equity challenges and enhancing healthcare delivery at home.

Omer Zelka, CEO ElastiMed

[email protected]

