Media reports Meta, Amazon reduce diversity programs

(MENAFN) Meta and have decided to reduce their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, following concerns over changing legal landscapes and perceptions of preferential treatment, according to internal documents shared by news outlets on Friday. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, informed employees in a memo from Janelle Gale, the company’s vice president of human resources, that while the company would continue to hire from diverse backgrounds, it would no longer use the “Diverse Slate Approach” or set representation goals for women and ethnic minorities.



Similarly, Amazon has announced plans to wind down outdated DEI programs and materials by the end of 2024. According to Candi Castleberry, Amazon’s vice president of inclusive experiences, the company intends to focus on programs that deliver measurable results while promoting a more genuinely inclusive culture.



Other major corporations, including McDonald's, Ford, and Walmart, have also rolled back or abandoned similar programs in recent months. These moves follow broader political debates about diversity hiring practices, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that race-based admissions in colleges are unconstitutional. The decision has spurred numerous lawsuits challenging DEI initiatives across various sectors.

