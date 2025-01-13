New Mechanism Introduced To Oversee Implementation Of Tax Facilitation Measures

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), convened a meeting with sector heads, regional directors, tax center managers, and advisors at the authority's training center to discuss the implementation of tax facilitation measures. The meeting, attended by El-Sayed Mahmoud Saqr, Deputy Head of the Authority, followed the of Finance's meeting with tax authority leaders regarding the first phase of tax facilitation measures and addressing on-the-ground challenges. Abdel Aal emphasized the Minister of Finance's active and thorough follow-up on these measures, expressing confidence in the staff's commitment to applying them effectively.

During the meeting, Abdel Aal reviewed the Minister of Finance's directives to improve the relationship between taxpayers and the authority, particularly in the wake of the announcement of the first phase of tax facilitation measures. She stressed the need for a collective, genuine effort to reshape organizational culture, highlighting that a shift towards transparency and flexibility requires the active involvement of all employees.







Abdel Aal noted that these facilitation measures benefit not only taxpayers but also the authority and its staff, as they ease administrative burdens, save time, and resolve disputes efficiently. She emphasized that successful implementation requires clear, flexible, and effective execution plans, supported by precise monitoring mechanisms to ensure goals are met. Abdel Aal further pointed out that these mechanisms will be announced soon to enhance the taxpayer experience and improve transparency in tax dealings.

A significant development discussed was the creation of a specialized high-level committee tasked with thoroughly addressing taxpayer concerns and ensuring swift and effective resolution. This initiative aims to protect taxpayers' rights and build trust between the tax authority and taxpayers, in line with ongoing efforts to enhance tax services and reduce administrative burdens.

Training initiatives were also a priority, with Abdel Aal emphasizing the importance of workshops and training programs for employees to raise awareness about the new tax facilitation measures and necessary legislative amendments. Additionally, the authority is enhancing its digital infrastructure, including new electronic programs designed to streamline the implementation of these measures. Abdel Aal highlighted the importance of technology in modernizing tax administration, with efforts focused on improving data systems to create more accurate, transparent mechanisms for resolving tax issues and disputes.







Abdel Aal assured the tax community that the ETA is committed to engaging with all taxpayer segments.“You are our success partners, and we are dedicated to solving issues with you,” she stated.“We aim to provide tax facilitation measures that protect your rights and ensure fairness, while continuing to simplify tax procedures and enhance the services offered.”

She concluded by stressing the importance of regular follow-up meetings to monitor progress and provide the necessary support for the successful implementation of the new tax system.



