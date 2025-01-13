Global Commodity Markets: Five Key Trends To Watch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bloomberg reports on five crucial trends shaping global commodity markets this week. These developments highlight the complex interplay of climate, trade, and forces that drive commodity prices and availability worldwide.

La Niña's Return Impacts Agricultural Outlook

The La Niña weather phenomenon has resurfaced in the equatorial Pacific. This climate pattern brings drier conditions to the southern United States and crop-growing regions in Argentina and Brazil.



It also increases flood risks in Indonesia and northern Australia's areas. The current cycle is expected to be short-lived, fading between March and May according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center.

Metal Stockpiles Shift to U.S. Amid Tariff Concerns

Traders are moving gold, silver, and copper to U.S. Comex warehouses. This shift stems from concerns about potential widespread tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.







Trump's promise of universal levies on incoming goods has driven up metal prices in New York. This creates opportunities for traders to buy cheaper metals abroad and move them to the U.S.

Global Food Prices on the Rise

After two consecutive years of decline, global food prices are rebounding. The United Nations food price index, which tracks five commodity groups, rose 6.7% last year.



This keeps food inflation well above the 10-year average. Price increases in vegetable oils, butter, and meats contributed to the index's rise last year, according to FAO data.

LNG Prices Surge Above Oil

Liquefied natural gas prices in Asia have surged to a rare and substantial premium over oil. This price shift may lead major consumers to switch to cheaper but dirtier fuels.



The Japan-Korea LNG benchmark was up to 22% more expensive than Brent crude in energy-equivalent terms earlier this month. Cold winter weather and reduced Russian pipeline flows through Ukraine have driven up gas prices.

Lithium Market Faces Oversupply Challenges

The lithium market continues to grapple with oversupply issues. A significant price recovery for the battery metal seems unlikely this year. Lithium prices have plummeted since late 2022 due to excess supply and slower-than-expected electric vehicle demand growth.



This has led to the suspension of some mining capacity. The supply glut is expected to diminish by 2025, though most analysts still forecast a surplus this year.



These trends underscore the dynamic nature of global commodity markets. They reflect the ongoing challenges and opportunities faced by producers, traders, and consumers in an ever-changing economic landscape.

