Finery Markets Presents Crypto OTC 2024 Review

(MENAFN- Finery Markets) January 10, 2024 – Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and provider of a SaaS trading platform for institutional clients, has published the Crypto OTC Market Review: 2024 Results & 2025 Outlook.

The crypto OTC market remains understudied due to its opaque nature and decentralized data. Finery Markets' 2024 review examines OTC trading patterns, highlighting institutional-scale trends influencing the market.

This review analyzes institutional OTC cryptocurrency market trends using Finery Markets' trading data across 35+ countries.

2024 Results:

106% – Annual crypto OTC year-over-year (YoY) growth rate

147% – YoY growth rate for transactions involving stablecoins

29% – Altcoins' share of total trading volume, compared to 13% in 2023

Post-Elections Effect:

177% – Total OTC volumes YoY growth

5.4X – YoY increase in crypto-to-crypto trading

311% – YoY growth in crypto-to-stablecoin trading

Q4 trading activity significantly outpaced all other quarters. Q2, benefiting from the successful BTC ETF launches, was the only other quarter to achieve triple-digit growth at 110%. Q1 and Q3 followed with growth rates of 80% and 78%, respectively.



