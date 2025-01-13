Finery Markets Presents Crypto OTC 2024 Review
1/13/2025 4:56:11 AM
(MENAFN- Finery Markets) January 10, 2024 – Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial crypto Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and provider of a SaaS trading platform for institutional clients, has published the Crypto OTC Market Review: 2024 Results & 2025 Outlook.
The crypto OTC market remains understudied due to its opaque nature and decentralized data. Finery Markets' 2024 review examines OTC trading patterns, highlighting institutional-scale trends influencing the market.
This review analyzes institutional OTC cryptocurrency market trends using Finery Markets' trading data across 35+ countries.
2024 Results:
106% – Annual crypto OTC year-over-year (YoY) growth rate
147% – YoY growth rate for transactions involving stablecoins
29% – Altcoins' share of total trading volume, compared to 13% in 2023
Post-Elections Effect:
177% – Total OTC volumes YoY growth
5.4X – YoY increase in crypto-to-crypto trading
311% – YoY growth in crypto-to-stablecoin trading
Q4 trading activity significantly outpaced all other quarters. Q2, benefiting from the successful BTC ETF launches, was the only other quarter to achieve triple-digit growth at 110%. Q1 and Q3 followed with growth rates of 80% and 78%, respectively.
