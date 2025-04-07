Pralhad Joshi To Launch Janakrosh Yatra From CM Siddaramaiah’S Hometown Mysuru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, will launch the BJP's Janakrosh Yatra on Monday from Mysuru, the native district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Yatra aims to highlight what the BJP alleges is rampant corruption under the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, BJP state president B.S. Vijayendra said the Yatra would be formally launched by Joshi later in the afternoon.“I will offer special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, along with other senior BJP leaders. All top party leaders will take part in the Yatra,” he said.

Vijayendra said the Janakrosh Yatra will be held in four phases.“It begins today in Mysuru. On Tuesday, it will cover Mandya in the morning and Hassan in the evening. On Wednesday, the Yatra will proceed to Madikeri and Mangaluru. In this way, we plan to reach every district in the state,” he added.

The BJP leader said the Yatra seeks to expose the Congress government over a range of issues, including price hikes, alleged anti-people policies, the 4 per cent Muslim reservation, and what the BJP claims is the misuse of funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCSP/TSP).

Responding to questions about the JD(S)'s absence from the Yatra, Vijayendra clarified that there was no rift between the alliance partners.“Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also explained this. Just because we are holding separate agitations doesn't mean there is any difference of opinion. The BJP, as a national party, is launching this Yatra as per plan,” he said.

He added that the JD(S) is conducting its own agitations and has announced its plans accordingly.“There's no friction between the BJP and JD(S),” he reiterated.

Vijayendra rejected suggestions that the Yatra was politically motivated.“We don't need validation from the ruling party. This movement is being launched in the people's interest. There are no elections on the horizon. When the Congress launched the Mekedatu Padyatra, it was just before the assembly elections. But this Yatra is about real issues affecting the people,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of both economic and cultural failures.“People are suffering due to rising prices. At the same time, the government is humiliating Hindus. We must bring these issues to light,” he said.

On criticism that the BJP's Yatra is aimed at reviving the party's political fortunes, Vijayendra retorted,“The BJP is the world's largest political party. It is Congress that is in crisis. Once they boasted of winning 400-plus Lok Sabha seats -- look at them now. We lost Karnataka because of our own mistakes, not because of the Congress.”

Vijayendra also appealed to BJP workers and Hindu activists across the state to reach out to him if they were being targeted by Congress leaders.

“Let them contact me directly. We will provide legal support and guidance. It is our responsibility to stand by them. I urge our workers not to be afraid of the Congress party's pressure tactics,” he said.