King To Attend Trilateral Summit On Gaza Tomorrow

2025-04-06 02:06:24
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to attend a trilateral summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Egypt on Monday.

The summit, which is being held at the invitation of the Egyptian president, will discuss the grave developments taking place in Gaza, according to a Royal Court statement.

