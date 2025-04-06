403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King To Attend Trilateral Summit On Gaza Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to attend a trilateral summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Egypt on Monday.
The summit, which is being held at the invitation of the Egyptian president, will discuss the grave developments taking place in Gaza, according to a Royal Court statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment