New Muslim Circle provides guidance to new converts
(MENAFN) As the month of family gatherings during Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr concludes, some Muslims who have recently embraced Islam may experience feelings of "isolation and loneliness," according to a charity.
New Muslim Circle located in Peterborough offers vital support to new converts by providing prayer instruction, hosting regular gatherings, and organizing meals and celebrations.
Natalia Zaman, a convert since 2007, referred to the charity as a "safe space" and a "lifeline" for those it serves.
Nasirah Alam, the founder of the organization in 2013, noted a consistent annual increase in the number of individuals seeking their assistance.
Ms. Alam, 47, embraced Islam two decades ago while residing in London. After relocating to Peterborough, she faced challenges in finding support, prompting her to establish the charity.
Initially starting with around 20 women, the group has expanded to approximately 100 members and now also assists men from across the city and Fenland.
"We have people between the ages of 18 until about 70 years, from African background, eastern Europeans, Caribbean backgrounds - it's a real diverse bunch," Ms. Alam explained.
" When people come into Islam, they kind of lose themselves. They feel like they need to adapt to be someone else - for example, it might be a new way of cooking, a new way of dressing... we say, 'Look, you can do that, but you can be who you are," she added.
