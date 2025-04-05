Palestinian Institutions Report On 350 Child Detainees In Israeli Prisons

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian prisoner advocacy organizations revealed that Israeli occupation forces are detaining over 350 Palestinian children, including more than 100 held under administrative detention without trial.

In a joint report issued Saturday by the Commission of Detainees' Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, marking Palestinian Child's Day, the organizations highlighted significant developments in the plight of detained children since the onset of the genocide.

Arrest campaigns have intensified, with at least 1,200 cases recorded in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. In Gaza, the exact number of detained children remains unknown due to enforced disappearances and challenges in monitoring detainees.

The report noted that legal teams have managed to visit several child detainees in Israeli prisons, including Ofer, Megiddo, and Damon, despite severe restrictions. Testimonies collected during these visits revealed the brutal treatment children endure, including systematic torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

The report also documented systematic crimes by Israeli prison authorities, such as physical abuse, food deprivation, and neglect, which recently led to the death of a child detainee since the genocide began on October 7, 2023.