Türkiye’s unmanned aerial vehicles make inroads into Africa

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s unmanned aerial (UAVs) have broken new ground into Africa, with solutions industrialized in Türkiye from UAV technologies embarking on new missions overseas.



Turkish drone manufacturer Zyrone Dynamics, known for its proficiency in rotary-wing and variable-volume UAVs, has summed up a notable landmark to its export accomplishments. The firm lately exported its ZD100 and ZD200 rotary-wing UAVs to an African nation, where they are going to play a pivotal role in missions like disaster search and rescue operations as well as the transfer of shipment to fundamental areas.



Both the ZD100 and ZD200 models are renowned by their cutting-edge technical abilities along with multipurpose uses.



The ZD100 distinguishes itself from competitors with an extraordinary flight time of 80 minutes, a cargo capacity of 3 kilograms (6.61 pounds), in addition to a top speed of 130 kilometers (80.7 miles) per hour.



Created for simplicity of use and solidity, it outshines in daring environments due to its monocoque carbon body, which guarantees sturdiness and pliability in severe weather conditions.



The ZD100 is mainly appreciated for its exceptional performance and adaptability through different terrains and operational requirements.



The ZD200, made for extra difficult missions, possesses a maximum cargo capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and can attain a flight range of over 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) when conveying a 10-kilogram (22-pound) payload.

