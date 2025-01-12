Amiko Releases Highly Anticipated 2Nd Single, 'Signs Of Life'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Amiko

Amiko's Vision T

Amiko Warrior Princess

With a Unique Blend of EDM, Deep House, Pop and Rock, Amiko has Created a Masterpiece

- Stuart Brown, Institute of PlayDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rock EDM and deep house lovers, get ready to be swept away by the soulful vibes and captivating sounds of Amiko 's latest release, "Signs of Life". The highly anticipated release arrived on platforms, streaming everywhere and is already creating a buzz in the music scene.With a unique blend of EDM, deep house, pop and rock, Amiko has created a masterpiece that will leave listeners wanting to put this track on auto repeat. "Signs of Life" showcases the artist's exceptional vocal delivery and songwriting skills. From the gliding rhythms on the synth to the catchy hooks and layers of heartfelt and authentic yearning on the chorus, "you're mine, you're mine, you're mine", her latest single's first review by Andre Avanessian, a UK guitarist and composer, writes "Signs of Life" is an atmospheric, groove-driven deep house production by Carlo Battey, offering a sensational and ethereal blend of Amiko's lyrics, arrangement and composition by Shaun Moore. Amiko's cover art was Inspired by the indelible warrior spirit inside her and to pay tribute to film and cinema posters you see as you walk into a movie theater, capturing the dramatic elements and intensity of emotion that blends with the song's body moving beats.Amiko's fans have been eagerly awaiting her latest release, "Signs of Life", since her hit Reckless, Sean Finn and Klubjumpers Radio Edit Remixes, hit #7 on UK Music Week's Commercial Pop Club Chart ending late September, 2024. The remixes of Reckless also went #3, #5 and #5 in France through the end of October, 2024, and Reckless Sean Finn's Remix is now in the early stages of its first radio promotion. This past summer and fall of 2024 saw Amiko compete with major music sensations like David Guetta, Tiesto and Billie Eilish for positions and continued to land -8 weeks after the promotion ending period- inside the top 10 for a total of 12 weeks. As a new music artist, Amiko has over 560,000+ streams on Spotify and has had a global welcome into the pop/dance and house EDM music scene. She has been working on her craft and will soon be releasing singles created and inspired by her other passion project; the sport of soccer!The resulting tracks created with her Grammy winning co-writer/producer, Carlos Battey, aka Jackies Boy in Miami, FL at Rebel 11 Studios, will be available as part of her upcoming Amiko Project. The LP will feature a collection of tracks that are up tempo, musically and lyrically brilliant, personal and relatable to anyone including her existing and new fans who follow her soccer, sports and EDM dance-pop music social media channels.Amiko's viral instagram reel further tells the story of a power and uniqueness to her brand, "Where Style Meet Soccer and Music" by reaching 3.8 M views on instagram and 919 K views on Tik Tok. Through her music and brand, she believes in inspiring her fans of all kinds and wants everyone to be motivated to "go for their best life" and live it with no regrets! Her music game is going places a soccer girl can only dream of!

Stacey Peterson

Futsoul

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Amiko, Signs of Life, Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.