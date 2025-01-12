Western Azerbaijanis' Plight Ignored Amidst Armenian Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

It is impossible to understand the Armenian officials, politicians, and most importantly, human rights activists. It seems as though they believe they possess some kind of superiority, and the law should only work in their favor. It is unclear where the source of this rudeness, egoism, and self-satisfaction comes from.

On the one hand, they talk about the rights of Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh to return, discussing it on almost every platform they can find. However, they consider it a territorial claim when Western Azerbaijanis, who were forcibly expelled from their ancestral lands and loaded onto trucks or cattle cars, losing all their property in a single night and becoming refugees, want to return to their homes.

It's difficult to understand. How is it that the return of Armenians, who voluntarily left Garabagh despite all the promise of the protection of their rights and with Russian peacekeepers by their side, is welcomed, but the return of people like Məmməd, Həsən, and Hüseyn, who were forcibly taken from their homes, beaten, insulted, and killed, is considered a territorial claim against a neighboring country? After all, unlike Armenians, the people of Western Azerbaijan have not raised an armed rebellion against Armenia. They have not committed terrorism or genocide against Armenians, as Armenians did in Khojaly. Why should the rights of Armenians, who have committed acts of terror, and crimes, and established an illegal so-called state within Azerbaijan's territory, be granted, while the rights of ordinary citizens who have committed no crime and abide by the law are denied?

The hypocrisy is glaring. The Armenian narrative often portrays their people as perpetual victims, deserving of international sympathy and support. Yet, when it comes to acknowledging the suffering of Azerbaijani refugees, there is a deafening silence. The international community, swayed by well-orchestrated Armenian lobbying, often overlooks the plight of those who have been forcibly displaced from their homes in Western Azerbaijan. These individuals, who have endured unimaginable hardships, are left without a voice, their rights trampled upon by the very advocates who claim to champion human rights.

The double standards are not just a matter of international politics; they have real, tangible consequences for the lives of ordinary people. Families torn apart, communities destroyed, and a legacy of trauma that spans generations. The stories of Məmməd, Həsən, and Hüseyn are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of systemic injustice that has been perpetuated for decades.

It is high time for the international community to recognize these double standards and hold Armenia accountable for its actions. The rights of Azerbaijani refugees must be upheld with the same vigor and commitment as those of any other displaced population. This requires a concerted effort to challenge the prevailing narratives and bring to light the often-overlooked stories of those who have suffered in silence.

The Armenian state's approach to territorial claims is fraught with contradictions and hypocrisy. While they advocate for the return of Armenians to Garabagh, they simultaneously deny the rights of Azerbaijani refugees to return to their ancestral homes. This double standard not only undermines the principles of justice and equality but also perpetuates a cycle of conflict and suffering. It is imperative for the international community to address these issues with fairness and impartiality, ensuring that the voices of all affected populations are heard and their rights respected.