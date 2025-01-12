Western Azerbaijanis' Plight Ignored Amidst Armenian Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
It is impossible to understand the Armenian officials,
politicians, and most importantly, human rights activists. It seems
as though they believe they possess some kind of superiority, and
the law should only work in their favor. It is unclear where the
source of this rudeness, egoism, and self-satisfaction comes
from.
On the one hand, they talk about the rights of Armenians who
voluntarily left Garabagh to return, discussing it on almost every
platform they can find. However, they consider it a territorial
claim when Western Azerbaijanis, who were forcibly expelled from
their ancestral lands and loaded onto trucks or cattle cars, losing
all their property in a single night and becoming refugees, want to
return to their homes.
It's difficult to understand. How is it that the return of
Armenians, who voluntarily left Garabagh despite all the promise of
the protection of their rights and with Russian peacekeepers by
their side, is welcomed, but the return of people like Məmməd,
Həsən, and Hüseyn, who were forcibly taken from their homes,
beaten, insulted, and killed, is considered a territorial claim
against a neighboring country? After all, unlike Armenians, the
people of Western Azerbaijan have not raised an armed rebellion
against Armenia. They have not committed terrorism or genocide
against Armenians, as Armenians did in Khojaly. Why should the
rights of Armenians, who have committed acts of terror, and crimes,
and established an illegal so-called state within Azerbaijan's
territory, be granted, while the rights of ordinary citizens who
have committed no crime and abide by the law are denied?
The hypocrisy is glaring. The Armenian narrative often portrays
their people as perpetual victims, deserving of international
sympathy and support. Yet, when it comes to acknowledging the
suffering of Azerbaijani refugees, there is a deafening silence.
The international community, swayed by well-orchestrated Armenian
lobbying, often overlooks the plight of those who have been
forcibly displaced from their homes in Western Azerbaijan. These
individuals, who have endured unimaginable hardships, are left
without a voice, their rights trampled upon by the very advocates
who claim to champion human rights.
The double standards are not just a matter of international
politics; they have real, tangible consequences for the lives of
ordinary people. Families torn apart, communities destroyed, and a
legacy of trauma that spans generations. The stories of Məmməd,
Həsən, and Hüseyn are not isolated incidents but part of a broader
pattern of systemic injustice that has been perpetuated for
decades.
It is high time for the international community to recognize
these double standards and hold Armenia accountable for its
actions. The rights of Azerbaijani refugees must be upheld with the
same vigor and commitment as those of any other displaced
population. This requires a concerted effort to challenge the
prevailing narratives and bring to light the often-overlooked
stories of those who have suffered in silence.
The Armenian state's approach to territorial claims is fraught
with contradictions and hypocrisy. While they advocate for the
return of Armenians to Garabagh, they simultaneously deny the
rights of Azerbaijani refugees to return to their ancestral homes.
This double standard not only undermines the principles of justice
and equality but also perpetuates a cycle of conflict and
suffering. It is imperative for the international community to
address these issues with fairness and impartiality, ensuring that
the voices of all affected populations are heard and their rights
respected.
